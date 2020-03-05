A lot of people are questioning NASCAR’s decision to switch, starting next season, from the traditional wheel that’s bolted on with five lug nuts to a wheel attached with one large center lug nut.
My only question for NASCAR: What took you so long?
Which is to say, NASCAR, the change you announced Monday is a good thing. Don’t be discouraged by social media caterwauling.
And caterwauling there is. This decision is the final nail in the sport’s coffin, we’re told. And oh, the horror, NASCAR is copying open-wheel racing! Without five lug nuts, the cars are now officially no longer stock cars.
And on and on it goes, so much so that instead of commenting on Alex Bowman’s impressive Cup Series win in Sunday’s race, I’m succumbing to the urge to take up this defense of NASCAR. This less than a month after I questioned the existence of the season-opening Clash exhibition race.
First, a little context. The switch to a single lug nut will accompany the arrival of a new car design for the Cup Series in 2021. The Next Gen car, as it is called, will have significant changes. It’s possible, even likely, that some of those changes will need tweaks.
I don’t think the lug nut change is going to need tweaks. It makes too much sense.
As it switches from five lug nuts to a solo nut, NASCAR will retire its long-used 15-inch steel wheel and go to an 18-inch aluminum wheel, a common configuration on the cars we drive nowadays and something preferred by the manufacturers participating in NASCAR because it looks more like the cars they’re selling.
Reading the social media feed, you’d think the old-timey steel wheel was the blessed ark of the covenant.
Look, I’m an old-guard observer of the sport. Stock cars had already begun to veer away from “stock” when, as a 6-year-old, I saw my first event at the Floyd Speedway dirt track in the spring of 1954. Bill Meyers beat a field that included Glen Wood, Ned Jarrett and hometown favorite Curtis Turner.
By the time I became a motorsports beat writer in 1972, a NASCAR Cup Series vehicle was already half rocket ship. The evolution has continued. A few examples: Engine blocks are smaller. NASCAR switched (finally) from carburetors to electronic fuel injection. Cup car hoods and roofs have sprouted air-escape flaps that make the cars less likely to go airborne.
Social media posters are fond of pointing out that their cars have wheels with five lug nuts. It is also true that their cars lack the intricate roll cage that saved Ryan Newman’s life at the finish of the Daytona 500. Race cars are not pure stock to the lug nut.
With the single lug nut, NASCAR pit stops will still require the same number of over-the-wall crew members, five, including one tire changer for rear wheels, one for front wheels. It’s not one per lug nut. Test runs show the process looks about the same, shaving a second or so off pit stop time.
Yes, the single lug nut eliminates the need for the video-friendly skill of hitting five spots with a screaming air wrench in lightning-fast succession. And, yes, we’ll all miss that. But is that the end of the sport? I don’t believe so.
A single lug nut also means fewer contenders will be eliminated because of pit-road mistakes. And as Brad Keselowski said, if we really want pit stops to be NASCAR’s deciding factor, “Well, then we should just have a pit road competition every weekend. … I don’t think we want that.”
That was Keselowski’s observation in 2016 after Tony Stewart brought the lug nut issue to the fore. Sounding off angrily, Stewart said tire changers, in their efforts to have fast pit stops, weren’t tightening all five lug nuts.
Tighten just three and you could save tenths of a second. And the wheel would stay on — probably.
That wasn’t safe, Stewart said, stating the obvious.
NASCAR has made checking lug nuts for tightness part of its postrace inspection procedure.
That polices the final pit stop of a race, but what about earlier stops during the race?
Teams still sometimes put cars on the track with fewer than five tight lug nuts. From time to time, a driver radios his crew chief to report a wobbling wheel. Assuming a driver doesn’t just crash, there’s a pit stop for an emergency tire change — and TV takes the opportunity to show us that the bolts enlarged the holes on the wobbling not-quite-tight steel wheel.
We usually don’t see that detail if the car is hauled in wrecked and mangled.
Here’s what Wood Brothers Racing (talk about old school, this team’s been racing for 70 years) had to say in three tweets in rapid succession Monday in response to negative comments about NASCAR’s announcement of the move to a single lug nut next season.
First this: “Only comment we’ve really got on this lug thing, it’s not the end of the world. There’s a video NASCAR did showing a pit stop with the lug and how the mechanics of the stop really don’t change much.”
Then this about how the single lug net might impact competition: “If anything, it should help the bottom tier crews close the gap a little to the average/good crews, but it likely won’t ruin thing for the good ones and make them suddenly average. This is not a paid endorsement….”
And finally: “Like it or hate it, when not having all five tight means you ruin a wheel and possibly/probably a front clip after it’s buried in the safer barrier, this is the only sensible solution.”
The only sensible solution. Enough said.