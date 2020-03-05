CONCORD — It happened before many in Cabarrus County thought it would, but the 2019-20 season is done for local high school basketball teams.
Each week, the Independent Tribune chose the top six teams in the county, and now we wrap up the season with our final Cream of Cabarrus Girls Basketball Rankings.
1. CENTRAL CABARRUSPreseason ranking: No. 5
What can we say? We were waaaaaaaay off in the preseason with this one. We had the Vikings listed fifth in our rankings to start the season, and they wound up on top.
We can admit when we’re wrong.
Coach Brandon Blaylock’s club went 23-6 this season, which included winning the South Piedmont 3A Conference’s regular-season and tournament championships.
The Vikings weren’t very big or necessarily super fast, but they were tough and determined, and they managed to find ways to come through when the stakes were at their highest, like in the three hard-nosed bouts they had with the SPC’s second-place team, Cox Mill.
Central had the league’s best player, senior point guard Ja-el’ Miller, and the SPC’s toughest player, under-sized senior forward Aniyah Tate. And with Blaylock masterfully getting his other talented athletes to play at their peak, the Vikings won 16 games in a row before falling in the third round of the Class 3A state playoffs — deeper than any of the county’s public-school teams.
This is the first time any team other than Hickory Ridge has been crowned as the Cream of Cabarrus Girls Basketball champion, so the Vikings definitely earned it.
2. CFA ACADEMYPreseason ranking: No. 1
The Eagles had another magical run deep into the postseason, and this truly looked like it would be the year they would break through and win a state private-school championship.
Unfortunately, cfa Academy’s dream ended with a three-point loss to Asheville Christian in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A title game.
But that certainly doesn’t mean the season was a failure.
The Eagles won Metrolina Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles, earned a two-round bye in the state playoffs, and finished with a 27-7 record.
They were really, really good. And while a state championship would’ve been a nice exclamation point, the Eagles certainly didn’t need it to justify their ranking in Cabarrus County.
3. HICKORY RIDGE
Preseason ranking: No. 2
Sports can be tricky sometimes.
Take the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls, for instance.
The Bulls went 17-12 this season and finished in fourth place in their league, the Southwestern 4A Conference. Some looked at the season as just “okay.” And if we’re speaking honestly here, the crowds at the games just weren’t the same, in terms of attendances and vocal support.
But ask yourself if any other team in Cabarrus County would’ve finished ahead of Butler, Myers Park and Independence in a conference.
And ask yourself if any other team in the county could’ve rallied and beaten some of those very same teams to win the SW4A tournament.
Of if another team in the county would’ve gone two rounds deep into this year’s Class 4A state tournament.
That’s pretty impressive, and that’s exactly what the Bulls did this season.
Was it a typical Bulls year record-wise? No.
But considering all they’ve lost in recent years, was their run this season equally impressive?
We’re saying it was.
4. COX MILL
Preseason ranking: No. 6
The 2019-20 Chargers epitomized toughness and sticktoitiveness.
Led by coach Lin Smithson, Cox Mill (15-13) gave us everything it had every night, and that’s what made the Chargers so much fun to watch this season.
Every game, it seemed, there was a different Charger leading the scoring column. Or the rebounding column. Or the assists column. Or the steals column.
This group embodied the word “team,” and that’s why they were thisclose to being the No. 1 team in the SPC. Instead, they lost their three games with league champion Central Cabarrus by a combined five — five! — points and wound up as the runners-up for the regular-season and tournament crowns.
Even after those emotionally tough losses, the Chargers bonced back and won a first-round playoff road game and helped Smithson secure her 200th career victory.
Nothing flashy about this team.
Unless toughness and sticktoitiveness mean something to you.
And, well, it should.
5. CANNON
Preseason ranking: No. 3
This season, the Cougars were the second-best team in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association, which is something to be really proud of.
The only CISAA team that could handle Cannon was perennial powerhouse Providence Day, which was undefeated in the league and went on to win its 12th N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state title in 14 years.
With junior Reigan Richardson, one of the best players in the state, leading the way, Cannon finished with a 17-9 record, which was the Cougars’ best showing since going 18-8 in the 2007-08 season.
They also earned byes for the first two rounds of the state playoffs, and their third-round loss came to — you guessed it — the eventual state champion, Providence Day.
But Richardson will be back for her senior season next year, and with their upward trend, anything’s possible for the Cougars.
6. NORTHWEST CABARRUS
Preseason ranking: No. 4
The Trojans were certainly fun to watch this season, as coach Jarmaine Spruill had them playing some of their best basketball in nearly a decade.
Not so long ago, Northwest Cabarrus was a non-factor in the SPC, and this year the Trojans finished with a 13-12 record, which was their best mark since winning 14 games during the 2011-12 campaign, and tied for second place in the league.
That’s a heck of a jump for a program that was 0-22 the year before Spruill arrived in 2015,
This season, the Trojans had the league’s top scorer and rebounder in 6-foot-3 junior Aliciah Fields, and they had a true speed demon and ball hawk in sophomore point guard Chaunesse Barringer.
We expect the Trojans to contend for the league championship next season, and we believe the 2019-20 campaign might have been the catalyst.