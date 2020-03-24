CHAPEL HILL — After Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Monday of an executive order closing all North Carolina public schools through May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association followed suit by suspending all state athletics until at least May 18.
The declaration casts further doubt on the possible resumption of spring sports and the chances of holding the state basketball championships.
“The NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff will use the next few weeks to weigh our future decisions based on the new directions given by Governor Cooper, other government leaders, and organizations charged with public health and safety during this unprecedented time,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement.
“Such decisions will include the possible resumption of spring sports’ competition and the possibility of holding the state basketball championships.”
The NCHSAA initially moved to suspend the spring season until at least April 6. That decision, announced March 12, indefinitely suspended eight basketball state title games as well. And Cooper’s decision added further uncertainty to a spring season prolonged.
If it is eventually determined that the state title games will still be held, the availability of those venues is also uncertain. According to Tucker, the NCHSAA remains optimistic that high school athletics will start again at some point, although the health and safety of all involved is the most important aspect of any decision.
“While we remain hopeful that we will be able to resume competition, particularly for our senior student-athletes,” said Tucker, “we also recognize the need to protect the health and safety of our students, coaches and the communities we serve.”