Former Cox Mill boys basketball star Wendell Moore Jr., now a freshman at Duke University, earned a spot on this season’s All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team.
Moore, who is the all-time leading boys scorer in Cabarrus County history, was one of two Blue Devils who made the team, joining senior Jack White.
This season with Duke, Moore has contributed 7.6 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He’s had several top-flight performances this season, including his game-winning putback to beat rival North Carolina at the buzzer in overtime on Feb. 8.
Moore also scored a career-high 25 points at Wake Forest on Feb. 25 and set a Duke freshman single-game record with 15 made free throws in that game.
BOYS TENNIS
Spiders open with winCONCORD — The Concord boys tennis team opened its season with a 6-3 non-conference victory over Pine Lake Prep Wednesday at Les Myers Park.
The Spiders are now 1-0 on the young season.
Concord plays host to Jesse Carson at Les Myers Park Monday at 4 p.m.
SINGLESJake Handler (CHS) def. Tyler Ramanata (PLP) 6-2, 0-6, 10-6; Davis Cohen (PLP) def. Eric Spaugh (CHS) 6-4, 6-3; Michael Cicci (CHS) def. Alex Sieni (PLP) 6-4, 4-6, 10-5; Charlie Trammell (PLP) def. Aditya Senthil (CHS) 6-3, 7-6; Landis Haynes (CHS) def. Neil Singh (PLP) 6-0, 6-3; Bennett Leder (CHS) def. Brandon Lusch (PLP) 6-2, 6-2
DOUBLESJ. Handler/E. Spaugh (CHS) def. T. Ramanata/A. Sieni (PLP) 8-6; D. Cohen/C. Trammel (PLP) def. M. Cicci/A. Senthil (CHS) 8-2; L. Haynes/B.Leder (CHS) def. N. Singh/B. Lusch (PLP) 8-1
Tigers take down VikingsCONCORD — The Mount Pleasant boys tennis team kept its record perfect after taking an 8-1 non-conference road victory over Central Cabarrus Wednesday at Frank Liske Park.
The Tigers are now 2-0 on the season, while Central Cabarrus falls to 0-1.
SINGLESRashyeudra Madamanus (CC) def Jake Rogers 6-2 6-3; Joey Sisinyak (MP) def Garrett Cook 6-1 6-2; Jadon Carnes (MP) def Sam Hicks 6-1 6-1; Syrus Dellinger (MP) def Joe Swain 6-0 6-1;
Gavin Hinson (MP) def Kai Fusco 6-3 6-0; Garrett Carlton (MP) def Trent Savelle 6-0 6-0
DOUBLESSisinyak/Carnes (MP) def Madamanus/Cook 8-0; Jake Rogers/Dellinger (MP) def Hicks/Jon Jones 8-1; Hinson/Sethna Cain (MP) def Swain/Fusco 8-3
GIRLS SOCCER
Eagles top NorthsideCONCORD — On Thursday, the cfa Academy girls soccer team defeated Northside Christian Academy, 3-0.
The Eagles improved their record to 2-1.
Bella Carney and Kylie Stinson each had a goal and an assist for cfa Academy. Bailey Stinson added a goal, and goalkeeper Zy Benjamin recorded the shutout with three saves.