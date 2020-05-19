We are so grateful to the artists who have lent their talents to show front-line heroes how much we appreciate them. We know they would love to see more!
Submit your image(s) along with your name, age (if a student), location, title of work, a short message to health care heroes (1-2 sentences) and Facebook/Instagram links to cabarrusarts@gmail.com.
For more information about #ThanksHealthHeroes, visit https://bit.ly/3bpTfRK. To see more, visit https://bit.ly/3aIghlA.
Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event’s organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
» SUMMER ART CAMP each week from 9-11:30 a.m. daily for one week beginning the first week of June. New camps each week. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture and many crafts. Refreshments and fun activities. Call 704-786-8570 to Brenda’s Art Studio for more information.
» Livestream: TuxedoKat: Q&O Painting Class: Mondays, 5 p.m. Join TuxedoKat for weekly live tutorials in painting and puddle painting to help battle cabin fever due to COVID-19. Go to https://www.facebook.com/pg/Tuxedokat.Imaginarium/events/?ref=page_internal.
» Livestream: TuxedoKat: Puddle Painting 101: Tuesdays, 11 a.m. Join TuxedoKat for weekly live tutorials in painting and puddle painting to help battle cabin fever due to COVID-19. Go to https://www.facebook.com/pg/Tuxedokat.Imaginarium/events/?ref=page_internal.
» Livestream: TuxedoKat: Friday Fire Show: Fridays, 8 p.m. Every Friday at 8 p.m., TuxedoKat will livestream a fire performance. Tune in for entertainment at https://www.facebook.com/events/211314343468099/.
Recreational Art Studio’s To-Go Art Projects
» Mystery Bag: $25. Each bag is filled with some great art activities. They include pottery, canvas, wood, creative activities, paintbrushes, instructions, paint and a few other surprises. Let Recreational Art Studio know if you have already purchased one so they can give you different activities. Go to https://recreationalartstudio.com/diy-projects/mysterybag.
» Wood Plank Porch Sign: $35. Recreational Art Studio will supply you with paint, brushes and stencils. If you need anything else or want a different stencil, just let them know.
» String Art: $22. Recreational Art Studio will supply the instructions, wood, paint, template, nails, string and pompoms. You supply the hammer and creativity.
» DIY Dream Catcher: $18. Recreational Art Studio will supply you with the instructions, loom, fabric, ribbons, feathers and more to create this dream catcher.
Recreational Art Studio is at 3689 Concord Parkway S., Concord. Go to https://recreationalartstudio.com/.
Rescheduled
» The Steel Wheels — Rescheduled for Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the April 4 show will be honored. The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. The Davis Theatre 2019-20 season is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord.
Upcoming
» Concord Library: Music & Movement: Friday, June 19, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Free. Ages 3-5, with caregiver. Join Concord Library for a fun and energetic program of dance, rhythm and music. Concord Library is at 27 Union St., Concord. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/music—movement-con-230/.
» Harrisburg Library: Music & Movement: Friday, June 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ages 3-5, with caregiver. Join Harrisburg Library for a fun and energetic program of dance, rhythm and music. Harrisburg Library is at 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/music--movement-har-72/.
» Family Day — Saturday, June 20, 1-4 p.m. Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout The Galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age, it is sponsored by Dominion Energy. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., Concord. Free and open to the public. Go to www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Family Show — Storyteller Donna Washington — Saturday, June 20, 4 p.m. Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for youths. A highly animated performer, Donna Washington has been entertaining, educating and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales and personal narratives to life for over 30 years. The Davis Theatre of the Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., Concord. Go to www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Art Lab — Wednesday, June 24, 10 a.m. Specially timed for the home-school community, Art Lab includes a guided tour of The Galleries exhibition, “Fresh Works,” and a fun, hands-on art activity. Recommended for ages 7 and older. Cost is $5, and registration is strongly recommended at https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/art-lab. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., Concord. Go to www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.