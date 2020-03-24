We hear it in the grocery stores and our houses: the deafening sound of silence. It doesn’t have to be that way, though.
Several artists, many who have played in the Davis Theatre, have set up live concerts on YouTube and Facebook. They invite you to listen in. We will be, too!
THIS WEEK
» Call to Artists — 2020 Spring into Arts Festival — Now through March 31. The Spring into Arts Festival committee is accepting applications for the 2020 festival. The festival will take place Saturday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Concord and is open to artists and crafters spanning a variety of mediums, including jewelry, ceramics, wood, painting, photography, glass and more. Interested artists should download the vendor form and submit check with payment by March 31. Application fee is $85 for a 10x10 space. Work should be handmade and the original work of the artist or crafter. For more information on Spring into Arts, including sponsorship opportunities, email info@concorddowntown.com or call 704-784-4208.
» Cabarrus Art Guild Spring 2020 Judged Show — Now through March 27. Free. The Cabarrus Art Guild is proud to announce its annual Spring Judged Show, open today through March 27.This exhibition showcases artists from Cabarrus and surrounding counties and features a variety of mediums. The guild has moved to ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. Visit cabarrusartguild.org or clearwaterartists.com for details.
» Exhibition “Tone” — Closed through March 27, lasts until April 25. “Tone” is a group invitational co-curated by Rebecca Collins and Laurie Schorr. The exhibition will feature accomplished local photographic educators and their mentees, who often become colleagues. “Tone” explores various approaches to photography, the relationship between mentor and mentee, and interpretations of the term “tone.” Artists: Jen Crikenberger, Carolyn DeMeritt, Aspen Hochhalter, Sonja Langford, Phil Moody, Laurie Schorr, Dustin Shores, Caroline Waterman and Joshua White. “Tone” is sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., Concord. Free and open to the public. Go to www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Recreational Art Studio: Kids Drop-Off — Friday, March 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Cost is $20 for ages 5-12. Kids need a break, too! Drop off your child for a fun-filled three hours of canvas painting, molding of clay and much more. Also includes two slices of cheese pizza and a drink. Space is limited. 3689 Concord Parkway S., Concord; https://recreationalartstudio.com/2019-calendar-of-events/3/14/7pm
» Recreational Art Studio: Glass Fusion Workshop — Saturday, March 28, 7-8 p.m. Cost is $25. In this glass fusion workshop you will learn how to cut and place glass to create a design. Once you create your piece you will then leave it with Recreational Art Studio for about five days so they can melt it in their kiln and fuse it together. Includes materials to make an 8x8 square or circle. Ages 13 and older. Skill level is easy. 3689 Concord Parkway S., Concord; https://recreationalartstudio.com/2019-calendar-of-events/3/28/7pm
NEXT WEEK
» The Steel Wheels — RESCHEDULED from Saturday, April 4, at 8 p.m. to Friday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the April 4 show will be honored. The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. The Davis Theatre 2019-20 season is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord.
UPCOMING
» Kannapolis Library: Teen Homeschool Hub Creates — Monday, April 6, 2-3 p.m. Free for ages 12-16. Where the imagination rules! Tap into your creativity & see what emerges. Kannapolis Library 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/teen-homeschool-hub-creates-kan-6/
» Family Day — Saturday, April 25, 1-4 p.m. Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout The Galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age, it’s sponsored by Atrium Health. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., Concord. Free and open to the public. Go to www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Family Show — Roger Day: Dream Big! — Saturday, April 25, 4 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults/$5 youths. Award-winning children’s musician Roger Day’s songs encourage kids to sing loud, jump high and DREAM BIG! The show features Roger at his smart, interactive best, singing the biggest hits from his award-winning CDs. The Davis Theatre of the Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., Concord. Go to www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Kannapolis Library: Bracelet Weaving — Wednesday, April 22, 4-5 p.m. Free for ages 12-17. Learn how to make colorful, patterned woven bracelets for a friend or for yourself. Supplies will be provided. Kannapolis Library, 850 Mountain St. Kannapolis; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/bracelet-weaving-kan/
» Kannapolis Library: Hand Sewing — Friday, April 24, 11 a.m. to noon. Free. Reading, gardening and sewing together? Yes please! You’ll learn the basic stitches and a couple really pretty decorative ones to make a lovely botanical-inspired bookmark, right in time for spring! Materials are provided. Kannapolis Library, 850 Mountain St. Kannapolis; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/hand-sewing-spring-ribbon-bookmark-kan/
» Mt. Pleasant Library: Crafters Unite — Monday, April 27, 4-5 p.m. Free for adults. Gather with other crafters as you work on a variety of useful and decorative crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Mt. Pleasant Library, 8556 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crafters-unite-mtp-58/
» Kannapolis Library: Quilting for Beginners — Tuesday, April 28, 6-7 p.m. Free. Learn the basics of quilt making by using the English paper piecing technique. You’ll make a hexagon flower to get you started on your own quilt. All supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your own scrap material. Kannapolis Library, 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/quilting-for-beginners-kan/
» Red Hill Brewery: Recycled Glass Mosiac — Saturday, May 9, 6-7 p.m. Cost is $75. Start saving glass bottles because TuxedoKat is hosting her first recycled glass mosaic workshop in downtown Concord at Red Hill Brewery after Concord’s Spring Into Arts Festival. Limited space. Red Hill Brewing Co., 21 Union St., S., Concord; https://www.facebook.com/events/480329679 316512/ https://vimeo.com/204457608
» Concord Downtown Development Corp.: Spring into Arts Festival: Saturday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. The Spring into Arts Festival is an annual family-friendly event in downtown Concord that showcases and promotes the visual and performing arts. Downtown Concord. Go to https://www.concorddowntown.com/Events/SpringIntoArtsFestival.
» Breakfast for the Arts — Friday, May 15, 7:30 a.m. The Breakfast for the Arts fundraiser serves up children’s performances and inspirational speakers to show the impact of the arts on the community. Reservations are required for the free event. Email Natasha@cabarrusartscouncil.org or call the Cabarrus Arts Council at 704-920-2787.
» Art Walk and Artist Reception — May 29, 6-9 p.m. Tour The Galleries’ “Fresh Works” exhibition at your own pace and then stroll downtown Concord as dozens of artists sell their works. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., Concord. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by Waste Pro. Go to www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Family Day — Saturday, June 20, 1-4 p.m. Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout The Galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age, it’s sponsored by Dominion Energy. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., Concord. Free and open to the public. Go to www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Family Show — Storyteller Donna Washington — Saturday, June 20, 4 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults/$5 youths. A highly animated performer, Donna Washington has been entertaining, educating and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales and personal narratives to life for over 30 years. The Davis Theatre of the Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., Concord. Go to www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Art Lab — June 24, 10 a.m. Specially timed for the home-school community, Art Lab includes a guided tour of The Galleries exhibition, “Fresh Works,” and a fun, hands-on art activity. Recommended for ages 7 and older. Cost is $5. Registration is strongly recommended at https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/art-lab. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., Concord. Go to www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Ongoing
» Activities in The Galleries — Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during exhibitions. Art Box: Boxes full of art materials and instructions provide guided art projects for children of all ages when they visit The Galleries. The projects relate to the current exhibition, and the artwork can be made right here at The Galleries, on the front steps, or outside on the lawn. I Spy Scavenger Hunt: Get a scavenger list at the front desk, then search the art in The Galleries for everything on it. It’s a fun game for all ages, and a great way to pick up the details of artwork. Think about it: Our guided questionnaire is full of colorful pictures of artwork accompanied by conversation starters such as, “What questions would you ask this artist if he or she were here right now?” This activity is great for anyone who wants to examine artworks in a new way.
» Exhibitions:
“Selections” — Now through April 18 and “On Paper” from May 16 to July 26 at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S., Concord. Go to www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» ClearWater Artist Studios: Learn the Age-Old Art of Pastels — See website for registration. Pastel classes are offered by Regina Burchett on an individual or small group basis. Classes are typically two hours in length, and the materials are included for the first two classes. Individual classes are $30 per two-hour session at ClearWater Artist Studios, 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. Go to http://www.clearwaterartists.com/classes/.
» Saturday Night Dance: 7-10 p.m. The second and fourth Saturday of the month, there will be a live band at the Senior Center in Concord. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $6 per person at the door unless otherwise noted at 331 Corban Ave., Concord. Go to http://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/public/event/saturday-night-dance-42/.
» Brenda’s Art Studio: Afterschool Art Camp; Weekly, Monday through Friday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. One day per week for six weeks on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday. Adult art classes from 6-8 p.m. Drawing, painting and pottery. Call 704-787-8570 to Brenda’s Art Studio to register and for more information. Go to http://brendasartstudio.com/StudentActivities.html.
» Lyrics & Laughs — First and third Tuesday of each month from 1-2 p.m. Come sit around, sing your heart out and smile along the way at the Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave., Concord. Go to www.cabarruscounty.us.
» Voice and Performance Lessons — Teacher and professional singer/performer Daniel Truhitte, from “The Sound of Music” fame, is available for students of all ages and skill levels. Lessons are ideal for those interested in singing professionally, for school and church performances, or just for fun. For information, email danieltruhitte@gmail.com or call 704-791-9100.
» Open Mic Night/Live Music — Enjoy open mic night every Wednesday, and live music every Friday and Saturday at Lil’ Robert’s Place Taps, 25 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Free. Go to www.facebook.com/LilRobertsPlace.
» Actors of Tomorrow — A nonprofit children’s theater organization for youths of any theater experience, 6012 Bayfield Parkway, Suite 370, Concord. Go to www.actorsoftomorrow.org.
» Artist Demonstrations and Open Studios — ClearWater’s Gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., every second Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. It’s free and open to the public at The ClearWater Gallery, 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. Go to clearwaterartists.com.
» Creative Connections — A group meant to bring together all the arts and culture advocates in the community to discover who is here to work with and build the creative community in Cabarrus County. It’s open to all artists, from belly dancers to writers, jugglers to quilters and art event organizers. For more information about the next meeting, visit www.facebook.com/CreativeConnectionsCabarrus/.
» Southern Piedmont Woodturners — Third Tuesday evening monthly — Monthly demonstrations, question and answer sessions, and sometimes hands-on opportunities to try new techniques. Anyone interested in woodturning is welcome to visit and join at 223 Crowell St., Concord at ClearWater Artist Studios. Go to http://www.spwoodturners.com.
» The Cabarrus Art Guild: Open Studio — Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bring your project, your own supplies and join fellow artists. You don’t have to be an Art Guild member to take part. There is no cost. It’s located at 223 Crowell Drive NW in Concord.