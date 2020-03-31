Well, here I am, writing about toilet paper in the newspaper. Like me, a lot of us are still coming to grips with our strange and surreal, new coronavirus quarantined world.
We’re not alone. Artists, like Joshua White, a photographer in The Galleries’ Tone exhibition, has also found himself working in ways he never thought he would, and in a medium he never thought he would – toilet paper.
Many artists are struggling right now to make ends meet, and although Joshua says he and his family will be ok, he’d like to help out others in need. That’s why he launched the Coronavirus Toilet Paper Tintype Fundraiser. Here’s how it works:
Pay $50 (or pay what you like if $50 is too much) for an 8x10 tintype of toilet paper, maybe abstract, maybe still life-esque, dealer's choice.
100 percent of proceeds (minus shipping) go to NC Artist Relief fund (or similar artist relief fund of your choice). Learn more about the NC Artist Relief Fund: https://www.ncarts.org/nc-artist-relief-fund
Visit Joshua’s tintype selections on instagram @joshuawhitephoto or email him at joshua@joshuawhitephotography.com.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or cancelled their events, as a precaution to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
RESCHEDULED: The Steel Wheels – Rescheduled for Friday, September 25, 2020, 8 pm; Tickets for the April 4, 2020 show will be honored; The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. The Davis Theatre 2019-2020 Season is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord.; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord.
UPCOMING
Family Day – Saturday, June 20, 1 – 4 pm; Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout The Galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age; sponsored by Dominion Energy. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; Free and open to the public. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Family Show- Storyteller Donna Washington– Saturday, June 20, 4 pm; Tickets: $10 Adults/$5 Youth; A highly animated performer, Donna Washington has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives to life for over thirty years. The Davis Theatre of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Art Lab; Wednesday, June 24, 10 am; specially timed for the homeschool community, Art Lab includes a guided tour of The Galleries exhibition, Fresh Works, and a fun, hands-on art activity; recommended for ages 7+; $5; registration is strongly recommended: https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/art-lab;The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Family Day – Saturday, June 20, 1 – 4 pm; Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout The Galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age; Sponsored by Dominion Energy; The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord; Free and open to the public. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
ONGOING
Activities in The Galleries; Monday through Friday, 9 am – 5 pm during exhibitions; Art Box – Boxes full of art materials and instructions provide guided art projects for children of all ages when they visit The Galleries. The projects relate to the current exhibition, and the artwork can be made right here in The Galleries, on the front steps, or outside on the lawn. I Spy Scavenger Hunt – Get a scavenger list at the front desk, then search the art in The Galleries for everything on it. It’s a fun game for all ages, and a great way to pick up the details of artwork. Think about it – Our guided questionnaire is full of colorful pictures of artwork accompanied by conversation starters such as, "What questions would you ask this artist if he or she were here right now?" This activity is great for anyone who wants to examine artworks in a new way.
Selections – now – Thursday, April 18; On Paper – Thursday, May 16 – Friday, July 26; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Clear water artist studios: Learn the Age-Old Art of Pastels; See Website for Registration; Pastel Classes are offered by Regina Burchett on an individual or small group basis. Classes are typically 2 hours in length, and the materials are included for the first two classes. Individual classes are $30 per two hour session; Clearwater artist studios; 223 Crowell DR NW, Concord. http://www.clearwaterartists.com/classes/ .
Brenda’s Art Studio: Afterschool Art Camp; Weekly, Mon-Fri, 4:30 – 6:30 pm; one day per week for 6 weeks on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday; Adult art classes from 6:00-8:00. Drawing, painting and pottery. Please call 704-787-8570 Brenda's Art Studio to register and for more information . http://brendasartstudio.com/StudentActivities.html
Lyrics & Laughs; first & third Tuesday of each month, 1 - 2 pm; come sit around, sing your heart out and smile along the way; Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave, Concord; www.cabarruscounty.us.
Voice and Performance Lessons –teacher and professional singer/performer Daniel Truhitte, from The Sound of Music fame; available for students of all ages and skill levels; ideal for those interested in singing professionally, for school and church performances, or just for fun; for more information, email danieltruhitte@gmail.com or call 704-791-9100.
Open Mic Night/Live Music – enjoy open mic night every Wednesday, and live music every Friday and Saturday at Lil’ Robert’s Place Taps, 25 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Free. www.facebook.com/LilRobertsPlace.
Actors of Tomorrow – a non-profit children’s theatre organization for youth of any theatre experience, 6012 Bayfield Parkway, Ste. 370, Concord www.actorsoftomorrow.org.
Artist Demonstrations and Open Studios – ClearWater’s Gallery is open Wednesday –Friday, Noon-5pm, every 2nd Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm or by appointment; free and open to the public; The ClearWater Gallery, 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord; clearwaterartists.com.
Creative Connections – A new group meant to bring together all the arts and culture advocates in our community to discover who is here to work with and build our creative community in Cabarrus County; open to all artists, from belly dancers to writers, jugglers to quilters, art event organizers welcome as well; for more information about the next meeting, visit www.facebook.com/CreativeConnectionsCabarrus/
Southern Piedmont Woodturners – 3rd Tuesday evening monthly – monthly demonstrations, Q&A Sessions, and sometimes hands-on opportunities to try new techniques; anyone interested in woodturning is welcome to visit and join; 223 Crowell St, Concord at Clearwater Artist Studios; http://www.spwoodturners.com.
The Cabarrus Art Guild: Open Studio, Every Tuesday, 11am-3:30pm; Bring your project, your own supplies and join fellow artists, you don't have to be anArt Guild member to take part; There is no cost; Located on, 223 Crowell Dr. NW in Concord.