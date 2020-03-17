Like many other organizations that normally welcome the public in person, the Cabarrus Arts Council will be closed for the next two weeks to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. That means the brick-and-mortar building that houses The Galleries, Davis Theatre and our offices will be closed to the public, and all activities and shows for the rest of the month have been canceled.
The silver lining: Neither the music nor the art has stopped.
Our Susan Werner and David Myles performance scheduled in the Davis Theatre for this Saturday, March 21 has been canceled, but Susan will be performing free shows live on Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. Sundays, March 22 and 29. Visit her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/susanwernerpage/ and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/susanwerneronline and get ready to laugh and feel good.
You can also take a virtual tour of The Galleries’ exhibition, Tone. Narrated by Curator Rebecca Collins and filmed by Market Street Studios, this video (http://bit.ly/2WgL7hv) gives viewers a glimpse of the exhibition.
Keep coming back to Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CabArtsCouncil/ and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cabarrusartscouncil/ for more inspiration and entertainment in the days to come. We’ll all need it, right?
Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events, as a precaution to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. We advise that you check with the event’s organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled or postponed.
This week
» Call to Artists — 2020 Spring into Arts Festival — Now — March 31 The Spring into Arts Festival committee is currently accepting applications for the 2020 festival. The festival will take place Saturday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Concord and is open to artists and crafters spanning a variety of mediums including jewelry, ceramics, wood, painting, photography, glass and more! Interested artists should download the vendor form and submit check with payment by March 31. Application fee is $85 for a 10 x 10 space. Work should be handmade and the original work of the artist or crafter. For more information on Spring into Arts including sponsorship opportunities, email info@concorddowntown.com or call 704-784-4208.
» Cabarrus Art Guild Spring 2020 Judged Show — Now through March 27; Free; The Cabarrus Art Guild is proud to announce its annual SPRING Judged Show, open today through March 27. This exhibition showcases artists from Cabarrus and surrounding counties and features a variety of mediums.
The guild has moved to ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, 223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord. Visit cabarrusartguild.org or clearwaterartists.com for details.
» CLOSED THROUGH MARCH 27 — Exhibition Tone — Thursday, March 28 through Saturday, April 25. Tone is a group invitational co-curated by Rebecca Collins and Laurie Schorr. The exhibition will feature accomplished local photographic educators and their mentees, who often become colleagues. Tone explores various approaches to photography, the relationship between mentor and mentee, and interpretations of the term “tone.” Artists: Jen Crikenberger, Carolyn DeMeritt, Aspen Hochhalter, Sonja Langford, Phil Moody, Laurie Schorr, Dustin Shores, Caroline Waterman and Joshua White; Tone is sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord; Free and open to the public; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Recreational Art Studio: Glass Fusion Workshop: Wednesday, March 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $25; In this Glass Fusion workshop you will learn how to cut and place glass to create a design. Once you create your piece you will then leave it with Recreational Art Studio for about 5 days so they can melt it in their kiln and fuse it together. Includes materials to make an 8x8 square or circle. Age 13+. 3689 Concord Parkway South, Concord; https://recreationalartstudio.com/
» CoNCord Flow Jam: Wednesday, March 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $10; Come jam to curated playlists as you loosen your hips and dance on your toes in this fun fitness flow jam at Red Hill Brewery! $10 buys you a beer, a non-routine flow dance session and prop access for play; Every 1st & 3rd Wednesday at Red Hill Brewery; Red Hill Brewery at 21 Union St. S, #3511 in Concord. KatCo@TuxedoKat.com
» Recreational Art Studio: Dream Catcher Workshop: Saturday, March 21, 7-8 p.m.; $20; Creating a dream catcher is so much fun and easy to do. In this workshop you will learn the basics of weaving and knot tying. Choose from various ribbons, feathers, charms and fabric to create your one of a kind dream catcher. Age 11+. 3689 Concord Parkway South, Concord; https://recreationalartstudio.com/
» Recreational Art Studio: Wood Workshop: Sunday, March 22, 4-5 p.m.; $30; Choose your own colors and design when you create a wood bunny. Recreational Art Studio will help you along the way. Includes all materials; Age 15+. 3689 Concord Parkway South, Concord; https://recreationalartstudio.com/
Next week
» Recreational Art Studio: Kids Drop-Off: Friday, March 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $20; Age 5-12. Kids need a break too! Drop off your child for a fun-filled 3 hours of canvas painting, molding of clay and much more. Also includes 2 slices of cheese pizza and a drink. Space is limited. 3689 Concord Parkway South, Concord; https://recreationalartstudio.com/2019-calendar-of-events/3/14/7pm
» Recreational Art Studio: Glass Fusion Workshop: Saturday, March 28, 7-8 p.m.; $25; In this Glass Fusion workshop you will learn how to cut and place glass to create a design. Once you create your piece you will then leave it with Recreational Art Studio for about 5 days so they can melt it in their kiln and fuse it together. Includes materials to make an 8x8 square or circle. Age 13+. Skill level: easy; 3689 Concord Parkway South, Concord; https://recreationalartstudio.com/2019-calendar-of-events/3/28/7pm
Upcoming
» The Steel Wheels — Saturday, April 4, 8 p.m., $37.50
The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. The Davis Theatre 2019-20 Season is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord. Tickets available online 24/7 at http://bit.ly/2XMuyMo or M-F, 9-5 by phone: 704-920-2787, or in person at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord.
» Kannapolis Library: Teen Homeschool Hub Creates: Monday, April 6, 2-3 p.m.; Free; Ages 12-16 Where the imagination rules! Tap into your creativity & see what emerges. Kannapolis Library 850 Mountain St. Kannapolis; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/teen-homeschool-hub-creates-kan-6/
» Family Day — Saturday, April 25, 1-4 p.m.; Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout The Galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age; sponsored by Atrium Health. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; Free and open to the public. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Family Show- Roger Day: Dream Big! — Saturday, April 25, 4 p.m.; Tickets: $10 Adults/$5 Youth; Award winning children’s musician Roger Day’s songs encourage kids to sing loud, jump high, and DREAM BIG! The show features Roger at his smart, interactive best singing the biggest hits from all of his award-winning CDs. The Davis Theatre of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Kannapolis Library: Bracelet Weaving: Wednesday, April 22, 4-5 p.m.; Free; Ages 12-17 — Learn how to make colorful, patterned woven bracelets — for a friend or for yourself. Supplies will be provided. Kannapolis Library, 850 Mountain St. Kannapolis; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/bracelet-weaving-kan/
» Kannapolis Library: Hand Sewing: Friday, April 24, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Free; Reading, gardening and sewing together? Yes please! You’ll learn the basic stitches and a couple really pretty decorative ones to make a lovely botanical-inspired bookmark, right in time for spring! Materials are provided. Kannapolis Library, 850 Mountain St. Kannapolis; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/hand-sewing-spring-ribbon-bookmark-kan/
» Mt. Pleasant Library: Crafters Unite: Monday, April 27, 4-5 p.m.; Free; Ages Adult — Gather with other crafters as you work on a variety of useful and decorative crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Mt. Pleasant Library, 8556 Cook St. Mt. Pleasant; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crafters-unite-mtp-58/
» Kannapolis Library: Quilting for Beginners: Tuesday, April 28, 6-7 p.m.; Free; Learn the basics of quilt making by using the English paper piecing technique. You’ll make a hexagon flower to get you started on your own quilt. All supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your own scrap material. Kannapolis Library, 850 Mountain St. Kannapolis; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/quilting-for-beginners-kan/Red Hill Brewery: Recycled Glass Mosiac: Saturday, May 9, 6-7 p.m.; $75; Start saving glass bottles because TuxedoKat is hosting her first Recycled Glass Mosaic Workshop in Downtown Concord at Red Hill Brewery after Concord’s Spring Into Arts Festival. Limited space; $75 per seat; Red Hill Brewing Company; 21 Union St. S, Concord; https://www.facebook.com/events/480329679316512/ https://vimeo.com/204457608
» Concord Downtown Development Corporation: Spring into Arts Festival: Saturday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Free; The Spring into Arts Festival is an annual family-friendly event in Downtown Concord that showcases and promotes the visual and performing arts. Downtown Concord; https://www.concorddowntown.com/Events/SpringIntoArtsFestival
» Breakfast for the Arts — Friday, May 15, 7:30 a.m.; The Breakfast for the Arts fundraiser serves up children’s performances and inspirational speakers to show the impact of the arts on our community; Reservations are required for this free event; email Natasha@cabarrusartscouncil.org or call the Cabarrus Arts Council at 704-920-2787.
» Family Day — Saturday, June 20, 1-4 p.m.; Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout The Galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age; sponsored by Dominion Energy. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; Free and open to the public. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Family Show- Storyteller Donna Washington — Saturday, June 20, 4 p.m.; Tickets: $10 Adults/$5 Youth; A highly animated performer, Donna Washington has been entertaining, educating and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales and personal narratives to life for over thirty years. The Davis Theatre of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Art Lab; Wednesday, June 24, 10 a.m.; specially timed for the homeschool community, Art Lab includes a guided tour of The Galleries exhibition, Fresh Works and a fun, hands-on art activity; recommended for ages 7+; $5; registration is strongly recommended: https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/art-lab;The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Art Walk and Artist Reception — Friday, May 29, 6-9 p.m.; Tour The Galleries’ Fresh Works exhibition at your own pace and then stroll downtown Concord as dozens of artists sell their works. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord; Free and open to the public; sponsored by Waste Pro; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Ongoing
» Activities in The Galleries; Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during exhibitions; Art Box — Boxes full of art materials and instructions provide guided art projects for children of all ages when they visit The Galleries. The projects relate to the current exhibition, and the artwork can be made right here in The Galleries, on the front steps, or outside on the lawn. I Spy Scavenger Hunt — Get a scavenger list at the front desk, then search the art in The Galleries for everything on it. It’s a fun game for all ages, and a great way to pick up the details of artwork. Think about it — Our guided questionnaire is full of colorful pictures of artwork accompanied by conversation starters such as, “What questions would you ask this artist if he or she were here right now?” This activity is great for anyone who wants to examine artworks in a new way.
» Selections — March 28 — Thursday, April 18; On Paper — Thursday, May 16 — Friday, July 26; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Clear water artist studios: Learn the Age-Old Art of Pastels; See Website for Registration; Pastel Classes are offered by Regina Burchett on an individual or small group basis. Classes are typically 2 hours in length, and the materials are included for the first two classes. Individual classes are $30 per two hour session; Clearwater artist studios; 223 Crowell DR NW, Concord. http://www.clearwaterartists.com/classes/.
» Saturday Night Dance POSTPONED: 7-10 p.m.; The second and fourth Saturday of the month there will be a live band at the Senior Center — Concord. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.. $6 per person at the door unless otherwise noted; 331 Corban Ave, Concord NC 28025; http://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/public/event/saturday-night-dance-42/
» Brenda’s Art Studio: Afterschool Art Camp; Weekly, Mon-Fri, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; one day per week for 6 weeks on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday; Adult art classes from 6:00-8:00. Drawing, painting and pottery. Please call 704-787-8570 Brenda’s Art Studio to register and for more information . http://brendasartstudio.com/StudentActivities.html
» Lyrics & Laughs; first & third Tuesday of each month, 1-2 p.m.; come sit around, sing your heart out and smile along the way; Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave, Concord; www.cabarruscounty.us.
» Voice and Performance Lessons — teacher and professional singer/performer Daniel Truhitte, from The Sound of Music fame; available for students of all ages and skill levels; ideal for those interested in singing professionally, for school and church performances, or just for fun; for more information, email danieltruhitte@gmail.com or call 704-791-9100.
» Open Mic Night/Live Music — enjoy open mic night every Wednesday, and live music every Friday and Saturday at Lil’ Robert’s Place Taps, 25 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Free. www.facebook.com/LilRobertsPlace.
» Actors of Tomorrow — a nonprofit children’s theatre organization for youth of any theatre experience, 6012 Bayfield Parkway, Ste. 370, Concord www.actorsoftomorrow.org.
» Artist Demonstrations and Open Studios — ClearWater’s Gallery is open Wednesday — Friday, Noon to 5 p.m., every 2nd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. or by appointment; free and open to the public; The ClearWater Gallery, 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord; clearwaterartists.com.
» Creative Connections — A new group meant to bring together all the arts and culture advocates in our community to discover who is here to work with and build our creative community in Cabarrus County; open to all artists, from belly dancers to writers, jugglers to quilters, art event organizers welcome as well; for more information about the next meeting, visit www.facebook.com/CreativeConnectionsCabarrus/
» Southern Piedmont Woodturners — 3rd Tuesday evening monthly — monthly demonstrations, Q&A Sessions, and sometimes hands-on opportunities to try new techniques; anyone interested in woodturning is welcome to visit and join; 223 Crowell St., Concord at Clearwater Artist Studios; http://www.spwoodturners.com.
» The Cabarrus Art Guild: Open Studio, Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Bring your project, your own supplies and join fellow artists, you don’t have to be an Art Guild member to take part; There is no cost; Located on, 223 Crowell Dr. NW in Concord.