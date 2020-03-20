Make a dramatic entrance, leave them wanting more. Hello, goodbye. As one chapter ends, another begins.
Can you identify these films from their great opening lines and famous last words?
As we find ourselves in need of distraction more than ever from current events — and now that this spring’s most-anticipated movies have been postponed — let’s dive straight into the nostalgia of classic movie quotables.
In that spirit, we offer up these great opening lines and famous last words in the form of a quiz.
Hey, who said that? Don’t peek; the answers follow.
IN THE BEGINNING . . .
1. “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away ...”
2. “When I stepped out into the bright sunlight, from the darkness of the movie house, I had only two things on my mind: Paul Newman, and a ride home.”
3. “Hey boy, what you doin’ with my mama’s car?”
4. “Hello, gorgeous.”
5. “There was me, that is Alex, and my three droogs, that is Pete, Georgie, and Dim, and we sat in the Korova Milkbar trying to make up our rassoodocks what to do with the evening ...”
6. “I believe in America. America has made my fortune.”
7. “The dream is always the same ...”
8. “Come on, boys! The way you’re lolly-gaggin’ around here with them picks and them shovels, you’d think it was 120 degrees. It can’t be more than 114.”
9. “... I was born a poor, black child ...”
10. “This is my neighborhood; this is my street; this is my life. I am 42 years old. In less than a year I will be dead. Of course I don’t know that yet, and in a way, I am dead already.”
11. “As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.”
12. “What can you say about a 25-year-old girl who died? That she was beautiful and brilliant? That she loved Mozart and Bach, the Beatles, and me?”
13. “Rosebud.”
14. “... I never woke from this coma, and I never will. I am what doctors call ‘persistent vegetative’ — a vegetable.”
15. “My name is H.I. McDunnough. Call me Hi. The first time I met Ed was in the county lock-up in Tempe, Arizona.”
16. “Forgive your assassin! I confess ... I killed you, Mozart! I killed you!”
...THE END
1. “That’ll do, pig. That’ll do.”
2. “Home. I’ll go home, and I’ll think of some way to get him back! After all, tomorrow is another day!”
3. “Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”
4. “All right, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.”
5. “And in the dream I knew that he was goin’ on ahead and he was fixin’ to make a fire somewhere out there in all that dark and all that cold. And I knew that whenever I got there, he’d be there. And then I woke up.”
6. “It’s the stuff that dreams are made of.”
7. “I’m not even gonna swat that fly. I hope they are watching. They’ll see. They’ll see and they’ll know and they’ll say, ‘Why, she wouldn’t even harm a fly.’?”
8. “Eliza? Where the devil are my slippers?”
9. “You finally really did it. You maniacs! You blew it up! ... Damn you all to hell!”
10. “Auntie Em, there’s no place like home.”
11. “This was the story of Howard Beale, the first known instance of a man who was killed because he had lousy ratings.”
12. “This is Mr. Senor Love Daddy coming at you from what’s last on your dial but first in your hearts, and that’s the quintessential truth, Ruth. The next record goes out to Radio Raheem. We love you, brother.”
13. “I do wish we could chat longer, but I’m having an old friend for dinner.”
14. “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist. And like that, he’s gone.”
15. “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.”
16. “This is Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, signing off.”
Answers (spoilers)In the beginning ...
1. “Star Wars”
2. “The Outsiders”
3. “Bonnie and Clyde”
4. “Funny Girl”
5. “A Clockwork Orange”
6. “The Godfather”
7. “Risky Business”
8. “Blazing Saddles”
9. “The Jerk”
10. “American Beauty”
11. “Goodfellas”
12. “Love Story”
13. “Citizen Kane”
14. “Reversal of Fortune”
15. “Raising Arizona”
16. “Amadeus”
The end ...
1. “Babe”
2. “Gone With the Wind”
3. “Casablanca”
4. “Sunset Boulevard”
5. “No Country for Old Men”
6. “The Maltese Falcon”