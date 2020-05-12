Among the dwindling constants in this world of ours is the notion that, if there is a meaningful opportunity to do so, the cast of "The Office" will reunite. But unlike most workplace reunions, which in normal times might occur over drinks, the cast members often reminisce publicly. Seeing or listening to them hang out seems to bring as much joy to fans as it does to the actors themselves - which is precisely why John Krasinski enlisted his pals to appear on the latest episode of his YouTube series, "Some Good News."
Krasinski launched SGN in late March to lift spirits, often staging surprises for those whose lives have been affected by the covid-19 pandemic. He invited a couple, Susan and John from Maryland, onto Sunday's episode after they informed him that John proposed to Susan at a gas station, just as Jim Halpert (Krasinski) asked Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) to marry him in the NBC sitcom. Even after staging an impromptu wedding for Susan and John on SGN - with their family, friends and newly crowned maid of honor Fischer in digital attendance - Krasinski found another way to surprise his guests.
"Guys, there's only one way out of this wedding," he said. "And Susan and John, because you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it's only fitting that you rip off the wedding, too."
One by one, Krasinski and Fischer's "Office" castmates joined the Zoom call from their respective homes to recreate the memorable dance sequence from Jim and Pam's wedding, set to Chris Brown's "Forever." Showing up for the special occasion were B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Ed Helms, Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nuñez, Phyllis Smith, Angela Kinsey and Steve Carell, who appeared on the first episode of SGN to commemorate the sitcom's 15th anniversary.
Krasinski has leveraged his star power to attract a wide range of celebrities to SGN, including "weather correspondents" Emma Stone, Brad Pitt and Robert De Niro, and graduation speakers Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Malala Yousafzai. He also managed to reunite the cast of "Hamilton." Speaking to Carell in the first episode, Krasinski added that "hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people and just all get to say hi."