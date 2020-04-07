Level of Excellence

2020 Youth Art Month High School Level of Excellence Award Winner: Christian George - "Change" Cox Mill High School, 12th Grade Teacher: Courtney Leaym

April is Youth Art Month, a 30-day celebration that highlights the incredible creativity that lives inside our students’ minds.

First launched by the Council for Arts Education in 1963, YAM draws attention to the importance of art for everyone, even more so in stressful times like the ones we are living in today.

Superintendent's Choice

2020 Youth Art Month "Superintendent's Choice Award" Middle School Winner: Klaira Sanchez - "Pumpkins at Night" Harris Road Middle School, 8th Grade Teacher: Sue Nieske

This year’s theme: Take a Journey Through Art.

The Cabarrus Arts Council is proud to support this celebration, so look on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CabArtsCouncil/, for highlights throughout the month.

Superintendent's Choice

2020 Youth Art Month "Superintendent's Choice Award" Elementary School Winner: Kylie Fennessy - "Abstract Portrait" Bethel Elementary School, 5th Grade Teacher: Karen Zeabart Wright

For a complete look at the local student artists celebrated this year, visit this incredible virtual gallery:

https://cabcoschoolsphotography.myportfolio.com/virtual-art-exhibit-2020?fbclid=IwAR3yAvACls7NhEsv4i1s8F9cP9BTx3By5UEEenMmgz5mySj17BLWlbvW6Bo

High school winner

2020 Youth Art Month High School Outstanding Artist Award Winner: Mackenna Drake - "Bubblegum" Cox Mill High School, 12th Grade Teacher: Courtney Leaym
Blooming Young Artist

2020 Youth Art Month Blooming Young Artist Award Winner: Desola Ogunyami - "Untitled" Winecoff Elementary School, 4th Grade Teacher: Aimee Mills

*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.

Live Stream: Tuxedokat: Q&O Painting Class: Mondays, 5 pm; Join TuxedoKat for weekly LIVE tutorials in painting & puddle painting to help battle cabin fever due to COVID-19. https://www.facebook.com/pg/Tuxedokat.Imaginarium/events/?ref=page_internal

Live Stream: Tuxedokat: Puddle Painting 101: Tuesdays, 11 am; Join TuxedoKat for weekly LIVE tutorials in painting & puddle painting to help battle cabin fever due to COVID-19. https://www.facebook.com/pg/Tuxedokat.Imaginarium/events/?ref=page_internal

Live Stream: Tuxedokat: Friday Fire Show: Fridays, 8pm; Every Friday at 8pm, TuxedoKat will live stream a fire performance. Tune in for entertainment. https://www.facebook.com/events/211314343468099/

RESCHEDULED: The Steel Wheels – Saturday, April 4, 2020, 8 pm, Rescheduled for Friday, September 25, 2020, 8 pm; Tickets for the April 4, 2020 show will be honored; The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. The Davis Theatre 2019-2020 Season is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord.; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord.

UPCOMING

Concord Library: Music & Movement: Friday, June 19, 10:15-10:45am; Free; Ages 3-5 with caregiver - Join Concord Library for a fun and energetic program of dance, rhythm and music. Concord Library, 27 Union Street, Concord; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/music--movement-con-230/

Harrisburg Library: Music & Movement: Friday, June 19, 10:30-11:00am; Free; Ages 3-5 with caregiver - Join Harrisburg Library for a fun and energetic program of dance, rhythm, and music. Harrisburg Library 201 Sims Parkway Harrisburg; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/music--movement-har-72/

Family Day – Saturday, June 20, 1 – 4 pm; Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout The Galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age; sponsored by Dominion Energy. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; Free and open to the public. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Family Show- Storyteller Donna Washington– Saturday, June 20, 4 pm; Tickets: $10 Adults/$5 Youth; A highly animated performer, Donna Washington has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives to life for over thirty years. The Davis Theatre of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Art Lab; Wednesday, June 24, 10 am; specially timed for the homeschool community, Art Lab includes a guided tour of The Galleries exhibition, Fresh Works, and a fun, hands-on art activity; recommended for ages 7+; $5; registration is strongly recommended: https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/art-lab;The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.

The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.

