KANNAPOLIS – The city of Kannapolis announced the Virtual Jiggy with the Piggy contest winners and showed off the winners’ stay-at-home ingenuity.
Although the beloved Jiggy with the Piggy event was cancelled, the city was able to keep some of the celebration by hosting a few contests over social media last weekend.
Residents could enter in the Jiggiest Costume contest, Zucchini 600 and a Virtual Escape Room by tagging the city in their submissions or by commenting them.
City officials thanked everyone for their submissions and encouraged residents to anticipate next year’s Jiggy with the Piggy.
Zucchini 600, presented by the 600 Festival & the Cabarrus Convention & Visitors Bureau
• Most Nutritious Car: Payton Rutherford, 9
• Most Creative Car: Aaron Rutherford, 11
Jiggiest Costumes:
• 1st Place: Becca Russel
• 2nd Place: Payton Rutherford
• 3rd Pace: Linda Griffin
Virtual Escape Room Winners:
• Tiffany Lambert
• Ronald Freeman
• Sam DesRocher