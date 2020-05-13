CONCORD – The beloved annual Haulers on Union Parade & Fan Fest is going virtual with some new and modified events.
The event is a town favorite and 600 Festival Managing Director Jacqueline Gafrarar wanted to make sure racing fans had some way to celebrate, even at home.
“It just didn’t seem right to let may go by and not do something,” Gafrarar said. “We felt like since it was the month of May and people are at home looking for things to do, we should provide something for our fans to be able to enjoy at home.
Although the parade and fan fest presented by Freightliner couldn’t proceed as usual this year, folks at the 600 Festival wanted to give the community an experience that was as close to the in-person event as possible.
Gafrarar said she looked at what fans would enjoy if the festival was live. From there she took those fan favorites and – with her team – found a way to turn them virtual. They started work on the virtual project last week and hustled to make the week turn around.
The biggest struggle was to somehow make the hauler parade aspect virtual. Thankfully, she said, there was plenty of footage from over the years to create a video showing different haulers driving the route through Concord to the parade.
Fans can tune in Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m.to view the Haulers on Union virtual event live streamed on the 600 Festival Facebook page.
It will feature:
• Giveaways, including hats, T-shirts and signed memorabilia, courtesy of our friends at Freightliner
• GalFriday will kick off the event with music starting at 7 p.m.
• Fan favorite NASCAR drivers will share messages with fans throughout the evening
• Video recaps of past Hauler Parades
While the event must go virtual, fans can look forward to attending a live parade in Concord during the Bank of American Roval 400 weekend. The parade will take place Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Since haulers will arrive at the speedway for the Roval 400, it seemed like the perfect time to hold the event. The haulers will even take the same route tat the May event usually takes. Even GalFriday will be there to perform a live show for fans.
But for this weekend, Gafrarar said families are welcome to gather around their computers to enjoy the virtual event just days before the NASCAR racing season resumes.