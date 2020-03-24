Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming stadium concert.
"Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy," said Garth Brooks.
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC was scheduled for May 2nd, will now be June 13th. All tickets will be honored. During the on sale he sold 74,000 tickets in 90 minutes. It's the largest paid crowd in the history of Bank of America stadium. This will be the only North Carolina and South Carolina stop on The Stadium Tour.