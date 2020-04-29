UNION GROVE — Because of the risks to the extended Fiddlers Grove family caused by COVID 19, the Van Hoy family has decided it is in the best interest of our friends, musicians, loyal attendees, and the community to cancel this year’s Old Time Fiddlers & Bluegrass Festival which would have been held at Fiddler’s Grove on Memorial Day weekend.
“With a deep commitment to our community, we feel this is the appropriate and responsible decision for us to make in these uncertain and difficult times” said Hank Van Hoy. “I am certain that this is the decision that my parents, Harper and Wansie Van Hoy would have made if they were here.”
We are especially disappointed because this year would have been the 50th continuous celebration of traditional old-time and bluegrass music at Fiddlers Grove, founded by Harper Van Hoy in 1970 and the 97th year of the continuation of the fiddling competition tradition begun in 1924 by Harper Van Hoy’s dad, H.P. Van Hoy.
For the past 49 years, thousands of people attended the three-day event at Fiddlers Grove participating and reveling in the traditions of the music. The festival celebrates, presents, promotes, and perpetuates old-time and bluegrass music. Attendees have the opportunity to take workshops, participate in jam sessions, and compete on the Grove stage in various categories.
Many performers have gone on to become professional musicians. Bands perform throughout the evenings and camping is available. Fiddler’s Grove regulars include: The Cockman Family, The Trailblazers, Clay Lunsford, Green Grass Cloggers, Cane Creek Cloggers and Wicker & Jones, and many more highly gifted and talented musicians.
“We will celebrate our 50th next year. Our festival and traditions at Fiddler’s Grove have been built through the years by the skill of our musicians who put their heart and soul into the music and the attentive devotion of the families who come to our festival to come to hear and hear the music they love,” Van Hoy said.
“It will be with great joy and happiness to be gathered once again in Union Grove on Memorial Day weekend 2021 and we look forward to seeing you then.”
For more information, visit www.fiddlersgrove.com or email info@ fiddlersgrove.com.
Regular updates can be found on the social media pages for Facebook @FiddlersGroveINC and Instagram @fiddlersgrove.