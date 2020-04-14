Stuck inside? Kids bored? We get it. It takes a virtual village to stave off boredom. That’s why the Cabarrus Arts Council is here to help.
Click through our Cabarrus Arts Council-approved family crafts, specially curated to bust the indoor boredom blues. Our Create-At-Home Craft library is located on Facebook: https://bit.ly/2wF47Mo
Just click on images for craft instructions. We’ll post a new craft on our Facebook page each day at 9 am. We would love to see your creations!
Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event’s organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
» Live Stream: Tuxedokat: Q&O Painting Class: Mondays, 5pm; Join TuxedoKat for weekly LIVE tutorials in painting & puddle painting to help battle cabin fever due to COVID-19. https://www.facebook.com/pg/Tuxedokat.Imaginarium/events/?ref=page_internal
» Live Stream: Tuxedokat: Puddle Painting 101: Tuesdays, 11am; Join TuxedoKat for weekly LIVE tutorials in painting & puddle painting to help battle cabin fever due to COVID-19. https://www.facebook.com/pg/Tuxedokat.Imaginarium/events/?ref=page_internal
» Live Stream: Tuxedokat: Friday Fire Show: Fridays, 8pm; Every Friday at 8pm, TuxedoKat will live stream a fire performance. Tune in for entertainment. https://www.facebook.com/events/211314343468099/
» Recreational Art Studio’s To-Go Art Projects:
Mystery Bag: $25; Each bag is filled with some great art activities. They include: pottery, canvas, wood, creative activities, paint brushes, instructions, paint and a few other surprises. Let Recreational Art Studio know if you have already purchased one so they can give you different activities. https://recreationalartstudio.com/diy-projects/mysterybag
» Wood Plank Porch Sign: $35; Recreational Art Studio will supply you with paint, brushes, stencils, and if you need anything else or want a different stencil just let them know.
» String Art: $22; Recreational Art Studio will supply the instructions, wood, paint, template, nails, string and pom poms. You supply the hammer and creativity!
» DIY Dream Catcher: $18; Recreational Art Studio will supply you with the instructions, loom, fabric, ribbons, feathers and more to create this dream catcher.
3689 Concord Parkway South, Concord; https://recreationalartstudio.com/
» RESCHEDULED: The Steel Wheels — Saturday, April 4, 2020, 8 pm, Rescheduled for Friday, September 25, 2020, 8 pm; Tickets for the April 4, 2020 show will be honored; The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. The Davis Theatre 2019-2020 Season is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord.; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord.
UPCOMING
» Concord Library: Music & Movement: Friday, June 19, 10:15-10:45am; Free; Ages 3-5 with caregiver — Join Concord Library for a fun and energetic program of dance, rhythm and music. Concord Library, 27 Union Street, Concord; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/music--movement-con-230/
» Harrisburg Library: Music & Movement: Friday, June 19, 10:30-11:00am; Free; Ages 3-5 with caregiver — Join Harrisburg Library for a fun and energetic program of dance, rhythm, and music. Harrisburg Library 201 Sims Parkway Harrisburg; https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/music--movement-har-72/
» Family Day — Saturday, June 20, 1 — 4 pm; Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout The Galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age; sponsored by Dominion Energy. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; Free and open to the public. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Family Show- Storyteller Donna Washington— Saturday, June 20, 4 pm; Tickets: $10 Adults/$5 Youth; A highly animated performer, Donna Washington has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives to life for over thirty years. The Davis Theatre of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
» Art Lab; Wednesday, June 24, 10 am; specially timed for the homeschool community, Art Lab includes a guided tour of The Galleries exhibition, Fresh Works, and a fun, hands-on art activity; recommended for ages 7+; $5; registration is strongly recommended: https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/art-lab;The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.