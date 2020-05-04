CONCORD – The Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau invites you to join the virtual celebration of National Travel & Tourism Week which began Sunday, an important tradition recognizing the value travel holds for our economy, businesses and personal wellbeing.
Like destinations around the globe, Cabarrus County is experiencing the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But through all the hardships of this season, our community is also experiencing extraordinary kindness, compassion and unity.
“From hotels and restaurants to attractions and small businesses, Cabarrus County’s tourism partners bring so much joy to both citizens and visitors,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “While travel pauses and everyone does their part by staying home, we are so grateful to the hospitality employees who keep doing what they do best—care for Cabarrus County.”
They’ve shared helpful resources, ideas for at-home activities and encouraging words. They’ve donated meals and organized efforts to provide food for those in need. They’ve applied their craft to create products that give back and give hope. They’ve transitioned to the production of hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment for our healthcare heroes. They continue to do the essential work required to move our industry forward.
This is what the spirit of travel means in Cabarrus County.
“As we continue to adapt and support each other through this challenging time, the spirit of travel keeps us connected,” said Carpenter. “It keeps us inspired. It keeps us ready to help our local economy recover by offering the kind of experience that can only be found here—just as soon as the time is right.”
Until then, there are several ways to support the area’s hospitality and tourism industry right now. Virtually visit attractions by engaging on social media or share reviews for the places you love on travel sites. Shop at small businesses and support local restaurants and farms. You can also donate to community causes or statewide recovery programs including the NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.
Join the celebration and connect with the Cabarrus County CVB (@VisitCabarrus) by using #CabCoOnMyMind and #SpiritOfTravel on social media.
To learn more about National Travel & Tourism Week, go to USTravel.org. If you are a hospitality partner in Cabarrus County, visit CabCoCVB.com for more resources.