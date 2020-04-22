In "Beastie Boys Story," two of the rap group's founding members - Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz - take the stage in an ornate Brooklyn theater to recount how a band that started as a punk-rock stunt became one of the most influential musical forces of its generation.
Recounting their 30-year career while a near-constant welter of videos, photographs and ephemera flashes across the huge screen behind them, Diamond and Horovitz revisit their days as teenagers in New York, their merry band of fellow misfits and their friendship with producer Rick Rubin - who was still at New York University when they met him, and who would connect them with manager Russell Simmons. When the Beastie Boys released their first album, "License to Ill," in 1986, they catapulted to superstardom, a meteoric trip that could only end in tears.
Well, yes and no. Trading observations while pacing the stage, Diamond and Horovitz convey the giddy ecstasy of their young, party-hearty days, when the creative ferment they shared with co-founder Adam Yauch was at its most liberated. Recounting how they created famous tracks like "Sabotage," "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party)" and "Rhymin and Stealin" (which lifted the drum lick from Led Zeppelin's "When the Levee Breaks"), they also offer candid reflections on how their satirically sexist, juvenile, hyperaggressive stage personas began to seep into real life. Recalling the moment when they kicked drummer Kate Schellenbach out of the band, a now consciousness-raised Horovitz says, "How f---ed up is THAT?"
In other words, the Beasties grew up - especially Yauch, who embarked on a worldwide spiritual and musical journey that wound up informing an entirely new, synthetic style for the group. The final 20 minutes of "Beastie Boys Story" - which was first conceived as an event to promote Diamond and Horovitz's memoir "Beastie Boys Book" - are an unabashed and deeply affecting tribute to Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012.
Like the live audience at the show in the film, the core constituency for "Beastie Boys Story" are the hardcore fans; more skeptical viewers will probably cringe at Diamond and Horovitz's awkward teleprompter readings and director Spike Jonze's occasional interjections from an unseen microphone. Equal parts celebration and self-congratulation, "Beastie Boys Story" might be manna from heaven for completists, but also embeds a spirited social history of American culture in the 1980s and 1990s, when rap was beginning to assume pride of place in the rock-pop pantheon. The Beasties are a crucial part of that transformation - an ambiguous honor when perceived through the lens of their callow and arrogant youth, but one that, in self-aware and humbled hindsight, feels wholly earned.
- - -
Three stars. Rated TV-MA. Available via Apple TV Plus streaming. Contains profanity, drug references and some suggestive imagery. 119 minutes.
