The Cabarrus Arts Council enjoys a diverse board of directors. They come from all walks of life and bring an energy to the table that helps keep the arts a vibrant part of our community.
But many of them have a personal reason for joining the board, too. They want to see the arts thrive because they know what the arts have done for them.
We asked three of our board members to share their stories for our Breakfast (in Bed) for the Arts fundraiser. Through the work of Market Street Studios, Tiffany Lassiter, Sandra Torres and Karen Cobb each took some time to lay out how the arts have impacted their lives.
We hope you’ll watch these videos and then consider donating or pledging to the Cabarrus Arts Council so we can continue making those kinds of impacts on the community. Please donate or pledge today at https://bit.ly/DONATECabarrusArtsCouncil.
View all of the BFTA 2020 videos at https://bit.ly/BFTAVIDEOS.
Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event’s organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
Summer art camps and lessons
» Pottery lessons — Summer; Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergarten through adult. Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details. Lin Barnhardt Studio is in Mount Pleasant.
» Recreational Art Studio’s 2020 ArtSmart Summer Camps: June through August. Morning/afternoon/fullday/weeklong camps available. Cost $25 to $225 for ages 5-12. There’s a different theme each week: Game Show Mania; Mad Science; Patriotic Past-times; Amazing Art; Myths & Legends; Exploration; Roller Coaster Tycoon; Music Makers; Going Green; and Harry Potter. Recreational Art Studio is at 3689 Concord Parkway S., Concord. Go to recreationalartstudio.com.
» Brenda’s Summer Art Camp — June to August. Weeklong camps, held from 9-11:30 a.m. daily. New camps each week. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture and many crafts. Refreshments and lots of fun activities. Call 704-786-8570 to Brenda’s Art Studio for more information.
» Summer Camp Friday Add-On — Yarn Tassel Garland — Friday, July 3, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Make a yarn tassel garland. Ages 7-14. Cost is $45 and class size is 12. AR Workshop is at 5345 Vining St., Concord. Go to arworkshop.com for details.
» Summer Camp Series F Summer Art Camp — Monday, July 13 to Thursday, July 16, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Class size is six. Cost is $185 for ages 7-14. Kids will create four DIY projects and a DIY camp T-shirt. AR Workshop is at 5345 Vining St., Concord. Go to arworkshop.com for details.
» Summer Camp Series D Summer Art Camp — Monday, July 27 to Thursday, July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 1-3:30 p.m. Class size is six. Cost is $185 for ages 7-14. Kids will create four DIY projects and a DIY camp T-shirt. AR Workshop is at 5345 Vining St., Concord. Go to arworkshop.com for details.
This week
» America the Beautiful Kids’ Drawing Contest. Deadline is Friday, June 26. Kids: Share your creative talents for Independence Day. Cash prizes for first, second and third places. All winning art work will be shared on the town of Harrisburg’s social media on July 4 and displayed at Harrisburg Town Hall during July. Age groups: 1-3 year old; 4-7 year old; 8-12 year old. Be sure to add your name and age and submit digitally to smarble@harrisburgnc.org by Friday, June 26.
» TuxedoKat Mobile Imaginarium: Puddle Painting at Southern Strain — Thursday, June 25, 6-8 p.m. All guests are asked to wear their masks, painting clothes and shoes. Aprons will no longer be provided. Gloves and wipes will be provided. Must purchase ticket before-hand via https://www.tuxedokat.com/events/puddle-painting-class. For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/539460300063229/. The event will be held at 165 Brumley Ave. NE, Concord.
» Friday Fire & Variety Show — June 26, July 3 and July 10. Every Friday at 8 p.m., the TuxedoKat family will livestream its Fire & Light Show at TuxedoKat Imaginarium in Concord. Tune in for entertainment. Are you a performer interested in broadcasting your creative voice to express your feelings to the world through expression? DM or email KatCo@TuxedoKat.com.
» Open Mic Friday Night at The Percantile and Creamery — June 26, 7 p.m. Enjoy great local musicians every Friday night. Bring your instrument to 8635 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord.
» Live Music: Jody & Joanna — Friday, June 26, 8-11 p.m. The Wine Room, 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord.
» Live Music: Joe Donelan, Saturday, June 27, 8-11 p.m. The Wine Room, 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord.
Next week
» Creative Writing for Teens: Thursday, July 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free for ages 10-19 — Got stories sprouting in the back of your mind? Poems taking root in your notebooks? This club will give you the tools to plant, grow and prune a whole forest of writing ideas. From story prompts, to poetry tips to group critiques, this monthly club is all about sprouting your inner writer. Mount Pleasant Library is at 8556 Cook St., Mount Pleasant. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/creative-writing-for-teens-mtp-21/.
» Vegan Vibes Music Series — Sunday, July 5, 1-7 p.m. A music event that combines an opportunity to learn about the plant-based lifestyle. Try vegan food by some of the best vegan vendors and chefs in the world at Cabarrus Brewing Co., 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. Visit cabarrusbrewing.com for details.
Upcoming
» Toddler Storytime: Wednesday, July 8, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Free. Walking to 3 years, with caregiver. Stories, songs, finger plays and more, followed by playtime for toddlers and networking for parents. Harrisburg Library is at 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/toddler-storytime-har-417/.
» Wednes-DIY, Wood Workshop! — Wednesday, July 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a plank wood sign, porch sign, framed wood sign, round lazy susan, centerpiece box, wood clock, plank wood tray, cake stand, pedestal tray or wood photo frame. Choose designer paints and stains. Prices vary depending on project. Limit 10 per class at AR Workshop, 5345 Vining St., Concord. Go to arworkshop.com for details.
» Fri-YAY! Wood Workshop — Friday, July 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a plank wood sign, porch sign, framed wood sign, round lazy susan, centerpiece box, wood clock, plank wood tray, cake stand, pedestal tray or wood photo frame. Choose designer paints and stains. Prices vary depending on project. Limit three per class at AR Workshop, 5345 Vining St., Concord. Go to arworkshop.com for details.
» Preschool Storytime: Thursday, July 16, 11 a.m. to noon. Free. Preschool Storytime at the Harrisburg Library. Stories, songs, finger plays, movement and more. Both sessions feature different stories and activities. Ages: 3-5 at Harrisburg Library, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Go to https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/preschool-storytime-har-462/.
» Fri-YAY! Wood Workshop — Friday, July 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a plank wood sign, porch sign, framed wood sign, round lazy susan, centerpiece box, wood clock, plank wood tray, cake stand, pedestal tray or wood photo frame. Choose designer paints and stains. Prices vary depending on project. Limit 10 per class at AR Workshop, 5345 Vining St., Concord. Go to arworkshop.com for details.
» Live Music: David Domingo; Saturday, July 18, 8-11 p.m. The Wine Room is at 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord.
» TGIF! Wood Workshop — Friday, July 31, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a plank wood sign, porch sign, framed wood sign, round lazy susan, centerpiece box, wood clock, plank wood tray, cake stand, pedestal tray or wood photo frame. Choose designer paints and stains. Prices vary depending on project. Limit 10 per class at AR Workshop, 5345 Vining St., Concord. Go to arworkshop.com for details.
» Pets, Paints & Pints at Cabarrus Brewing: Thursday, Aug. 27, 6-9 p.m. Learn to paint your pet at Cabarrus Brewing with pet portrait artist Carla Garrison-Mattos. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/906464493204182/. Cabarrus Brewing Co. is at 329 McGill Ave., Concord.
» The Happy Ones live at Cabarrus Brewing Co. —Saturday, Aug. 29, 7-10:30 p.m. Enjoy live music at Cabarrus Brewing Co., 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/855993754918164/.
This fall
» Harrisburg Art Walk — Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come stroll the streets of Town Center with your family and friends and enjoy viewing the lovely works of over 40 local and regional artists. Everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, handmade bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more. Live music and food vendors. Free and open to the public at Harrisburg Town Center, Main Street, Harrisburg. For more information, email Shawn marble at smarble@harrisburgnc.org.
» Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents 20 Ride — Zac Brown Tribute — Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7-9 p.m. Free and open to the public at Harrisburg Park,191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco- and alcohol-free park. Parking is available at Harrisburg Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.
» The Steel Wheels — Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. Tickets for the show’s previous date, April 4, will be honored. The Davis Theatre is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. For information, call the box office at 704-920-0379.
» Rockin’ the Burg Community Concerts Presents Dirty Grass Soul — Saturday, Oct. 10, 7-9 p.m. Free and open to the public at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco- and alcohol-free park. Parking is available at Harrisburg Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series is sponsored through the Cabarrus Arts Council by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Visit harrisburgnc.org for details.