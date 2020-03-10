Two great events in one evening!
This Friday beginning at 6 p.m., it’s Art Walk. Find just what you're looking for from local artists selling their handmade art on our front lawn. Then, come into The Galleries, view our current exhibition, Tone, and listen to two of its artists – Dustin Shores and Sonja Langford share their processes, inspirations and behind-the-scenes stories during A Closer Look, which begins at 7:30 p.m.
This evening, sponsored by WastePro, is free. No registration is required. Learn more about Tone at https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries/exhibitions
Want to go?
What: Art Walk and A Closer Look
When: Friday, March 13, 6 – 9 p.m.; A Closer Look begins at 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord.
Cost: Free; Enjoy a cash bar during the evening. Must be 21+ to consume alcohol. This evening, sponsored by WastePro, is free. No registration required.Learn more about Tone at https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries/exhibitions
THIS WEEK
Call to Artists – 2020 Spring into Arts Festival – Now - March 31 The Spring into Arts Festival committee is currently accepting applications for the 2020 festival. The festival will take place Saturday, May 9 from 11 - 6 p.m. in Downtown Concord and is open to artists and crafters spanning a variety of mediums including jewelry, ceramics, wood, painting, photography, glass, and more! Interested artists should download the vendor form and submit check with payment by March 31. Application fee is $85 for a 10 x 10 space. Work should be handmade and the original work of the artist or crafter. For more information on Spring into Arts including sponsorship opportunities, email info@concorddowntown.com or call 704-784-4208.
Cabarrus Art Guild Spring 2020 Judged Show – Now - March 27; Free; The Cabarrus Art Guild is proud to announce its annual SPRING Judged Show, open today through March 27.This exhibition showcases artists from Cabarrus and surrounding counties and features a variety of mediums.
The guild has moved to ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, 223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord. Visit cabarrusartguild.org or clearwaterartists.com for details.
Exhibition Tone – Now - Saturday, April 25, 2020 Tone is a group invitational co-curated by Rebecca Collins and Laurie Schorr. The exhibition will feature accomplished local photographic educators and their mentees, who often become colleagues. Tone explores various approaches to photography, the relationship between mentor and mentee, and interpretations of the term “tone.” Artists: Jen Crikenberger, Carolyn DeMeritt, Aspen Hochhalter, Sonja Langford, Phil Moody, Laurie Schorr, Dustin Shores, Caroline Waterman and Joshua White; Tone is sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord; Free and open to the public; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Recreational Art Studio: Burned Cork Coaster Workshop: Wednesday, March 11, 6:30-7:30pm; $25; Looking for something unique to do? Join Recreational Art Studio as we create a set of 4 Burned Cork Coasters. Age 15+. 3689 Concord Parkway South, Concord; https://recreationalartstudio.com/2019-calendar-of-events/3/9/630pm
Art Walk/ A Closer Look – Friday, March 13, 6 – 9 pm; Two great events in one evening! Art Walk: 6-9 pm: Find just what you're looking for from local artists selling their handmade art on our front lawn. A Closer Look: 7:30 pm Then, come into The Galleries, view our current exhibition, Tone, and listen to three of its artists – Dustin Shores, Aspen Hochhalter and Sonja Langford share their processes, inspirations and behind-the-scenes stories. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord. Enjoy a cash bar during the evening. Must be 21+ to consume alcohol. This evening, sponsored by WastePro, is free. No registration required.Learn more about Tone at https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries/exhibitions
ClearWater Arts Center & Studios: Open Studios: Saturday, March 14, 10am-4pm; Free; Every 2nd Saturday of the month, ClearWater Arts Center & Studios in Concord, opens its doors from 10am - 4pm with a selection of artists available to visit, in their working art studios. Exhibitions on display in the galleries; 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord; www.clearwaterartists.com
Recreational Art Studio: Wood Workshop: Saturday, March 14, 7pm-8pm; $28; Choose your own colors and design when you create a wood bunny. Recreational Art Studio will be there to help you along the way. Includes all materials; Age 15+. 3689 Concord Parkway South, Concord; https://recreationalartstudio.com/2019-calendar-of-events/3/14/7pm
NEXT WEEK
Recreational Art Studio: Glass Fusion Workshop: Wednesday, March 18, 6:30-7:30pm; $25; In this Glass Fusion workshop you will learn how to cut and place glass to create a design. Once you create your piece you will then leave it with Recreational Art Studio for about 5 days so they can melt it in their kiln and fuse it together. Includes materials to make an 8x8 square or circle. Age 13+. 3689 Concord Parkway South, Concord; https://recreationalartstudio.com/
CoNCord Flow Jam: Wednesday, March 18, 6:30-7:30pm; $10; Come jam to curated playlists as you loosen your hips and dance on your toes in this fun fitness flow jam at Red Hill Brewery! $10 buys you a beer, a non-routine flow dance session and prop access for play; Every 1st & 3rd Wednesday at Red Hill Brewery; Red Hill Brewery at 21 Union St. S, #3511 in Concord. KatCo@TuxedoKat.com
Recreational Art Studio: Dream Catcher Workshop: Saturday, March 21, 7:00pm-8:00pm; $20; Creating a dream catcher is so much fun and easy to do. In this workshop you will learn the basics of weaving and knot tying. Choose from various ribbons, feathers, charms and fabric to create your one of a kind dream catcher. Age 11+. 3689 Concord Parkway South, Concord; https://recreationalartstudio.com/
Susan Werner & David Myles Saturday, March 21, 2020, 8 pm, $37.50
Two songwriters. One evening in the Davis. Folksinger Susan Werner has a reputation as a daring and innovative songwriter with a killer live show. Canadian folk jazz singer David Myles is part soulful pop crooner and part back porch roots musician. The Davis Theatre 2019-2020 Season is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord. Tickets available online 24/7 at http://bit.ly/2GezZsD or M-F, 9-5 by phone: 704-920-2787, or in person at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord.
Recreational Art Studio: Wood Workshop: Sunday, March 22, 4:00-5:00pm; $30; Choose your own colors and design when you create a wood bunny. Recreational Art Studio will help you along the way. Includes all materials; Age 15+. 3689 Concord Parkway South, Concord; https://recreationalartstudio.com/
UPCOMING
Art Lab; Wednesday, March 25, 10 am; specially timed for the homeschool community, Art Lab includes a guided tour of The Galleries exhibition, Tone, and a fun, hands-on art activity; recommended for ages 7+; $5; registration is strongly recommended: https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/art-lab;The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Art on Tap’s Hip Hops ‘90s Dance Party – Friday, March 27, 7-10 pm– Red Hill Brewing Company will bring the craft beer. 2 Gals Kitchen will bring the food. Professional dancer Jamil Davis will teach the dance steps. DJ Kristi Swanson will spin the tunes. The Cabarrus Arts Council will turn The Galleries into a hoppin' dance club. Ashley from the Historic Cabarrus Association will let us know what was happening in the area during that decade of Vanilla Ice and Sir Mix-a-lot. Dress like the '90s for a chance to win prizes!! For young adults 21+; Free/members; $20/nonmembers; visit http://bit.ly/2RjaCfp for details. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
The Steel Wheels – Saturday, April 4, 2020, 8 pm, $37.50
The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. The Davis Theatre 2019-2020 Season is sponsored by Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord. Tickets available online 24/7 at http://bit.ly/2XMuyMo or M-F, 9-5 by phone: 704-920-2787, or in person at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord.
Family Day – Saturday, April 25, 1 – 4 pm; Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout The Galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age; sponsored by Atrium Health. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; Free and open to the public. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Family Show- Roger Day: Dream Big! – Saturday, April 25, 4 pm; Tickets: $10 Adults/$5 Youth; Award winning children’s musician Roger Day’s songs encourage kids to sing loud, jump high, and DREAM BIG! The show features Roger at his smart, interactive best singing the biggest hits from all of his award-winning CDs. The Davis Theatre of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Red Hill Brewery: Recycled Glass Mosiac: Saturday, May 9, 6-7pm; $75; Start saving glass bottles because TuxedoKat is hosting her first Recycled Glass Mosaic Workshop in Downtown Concord at Red Hill Brewery after Concord’s Spring Into Arts Festival. Limited space; $75 per seat; Red Hill Brewing Company; 21 Union St S, Concord; https://www.facebook.com/events/480329679316512/ https://vimeo.com/204457608
Concord Downtown Development Corporation: Spring into Arts Festival: Saturday, May 9, 11am-6pm; Free; The Spring into Arts Festival is an annual family-friendly event in Downtown Concord that showcases and promotes the visual and performing arts. Downtown Concord; https://www.concorddowntown.com/Events/SpringIntoArtsFestival
Breakfast for the Arts – Friday, May 15, 7:30 am; The Breakfast for the Arts fundraiser serves up children’s performances and inspirational speakers to show the impact of the arts on our community; Reservations are required for this free event; email Natasha@cabarrusartscouncil.org or call the Cabarrus Arts Council at 704-920-2787.
Family Day – Saturday, June 20, 1 – 4 pm; Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout The Galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age; sponsored by Dominion Energy. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; Free and open to the public. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Family Show- Storyteller Donna Washington– Saturday, June 20, 4 pm; Tickets: $10 Adults/$5 Youth; A highly animated performer, Donna Washington has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives to life for over thirty years. The Davis Theatre of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. South, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Art Lab; Wednesday, June 24, 10 am; specially timed for the homeschool community, Art Lab includes a guided tour of The Galleries exhibition, Fresh Works, and a fun, hands-on art activity; recommended for ages 7+; $5; registration is strongly recommended: https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/art-lab;The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Art Walk and Artist Reception – Friday, May 29, 6 – 9 pm; Tour The Galleries’ Fresh Works exhibition at your own pace and then stroll downtown Concord as dozens of artists sell their works. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord; Free and open to the public; sponsored by Waste Pro; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Family Day – Saturday, June 20, 1 – 4 pm; Make your own artwork at creation stations spread throughout The Galleries. Designed for preschool through elementary school age; Sponsored by Dominion Energy; The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord; Free and open to the public. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
ONGOING
Activities in The Galleries; Monday through Friday, 9 am – 5 pm during exhibitions; Art Box – Boxes full of art materials and instructions provide guided art projects for children of all ages when they visit The Galleries. The projects relate to the current exhibition, and the artwork can be made right here in The Galleries, on the front steps, or outside on the lawn. I Spy Scavenger Hunt – Get a scavenger list at the front desk, then search the art in The Galleries for everything on it. It’s a fun game for all ages, and a great way to pick up the details of artwork. Think about it – Our guided questionnaire is full of colorful pictures of artwork accompanied by conversation starters such as, "What questions would you ask this artist if he or she were here right now?" This activity is great for anyone who wants to examine artworks in a new way.
Exhibitions: Clay – Thursday, November 8 – Saturday, January 26, 2019;
Selections – Thursday, February 14 – Thursday, April 18; On Paper – Thursday, May 16 – Friday, July 26; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Concord; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Clear water artist studios: Learn the Age-Old Art of Pastels; See Website for Registration; Pastel Classes are offered by Regina Burchett on an individual or small group basis. Classes are typically 2 hours in length, and the materials are included for the first two classes. Individual classes are $30 per two hour session; Clearwater artist studios; 223 Crowell DR NW, Concord. http://www.clearwaterartists.com/classes/ .
Saturday Night Dance: 7:00-10:00 pm; The second and fourth Saturday of the month there will be a live band at the Senior Center - Concord. Doors open at 6:30 pm. $6 per person at the door unless otherwise noted; 331 Corban Ave, Concord NC 28025; http://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/public/event/saturday-night-dance-42/
Brenda’s Art Studio: Afterschool Art Camp; Weekly, Mon-Fri, 4:30 – 6:30 pm; one day per week for 6 weeks on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday; Adult art classes from 6:00-8:00. Drawing, painting and pottery. Please call 704-787-8570 Brenda's Art Studio to register and for more information . http://brendasartstudio.com/StudentActivities.html
Lyrics & Laughs; first & third Tuesday of each month, 1 - 2 pm; come sit around, sing your heart out and smile along the way; Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave, Concord; www.cabarruscounty.us.
Voice and Performance Lessons –teacher and professional singer/performer Daniel Truhitte, from The Sound of Music fame; available for students of all ages and skill levels; ideal for those interested in singing professionally, for school and church performances, or just for fun; for more information, email danieltruhitte@gmail.com or call 704-791-9100.
Open Mic Night/Live Music – enjoy open mic night every Wednesday, and live music every Friday and Saturday at Lil’ Robert’s Place Taps, 25 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Free. www.facebook.com/LilRobertsPlace.
Actors of Tomorrow – a non-profit children’s theatre organization for youth of any theatre experience, 6012 Bayfield Parkway, Ste. 370, Concord www.actorsoftomorrow.org.
Artist Demonstrations and Open Studios – ClearWater’s Gallery is open Wednesday –Friday, Noon-5pm, every 2nd Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm or by appointment; free and open to the public; The ClearWater Gallery, 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord; clearwaterartists.com.
Creative Connections – A new group meant to bring together all the arts and culture advocates in our community to discover who is here to work with and build our creative community in Cabarrus County; open to all artists, from belly dancers to writers, jugglers to quilters, art event organizers welcome as well; for more information about the next meeting, visit www.facebook.com/CreativeConnectionsCabarrus/
Southern Piedmont Woodturners – 3rd Tuesday evening monthly – monthly demonstrations, Q&A Sessions, and sometimes hands-on opportunities to try new techniques; anyone interested in woodturning is welcome to visit and join; 223 Crowell St, Concord at Clearwater Artist Studios; http://www.spwoodturners.com.
The Cabarrus Art Guild: Open Studio, Every Tuesday, 11am-3:30pm; Bring your project, your own supplies and join fellow artists, you don't have to be an
Art Guild member to take part; There is no cost; Located on, 223 Crowell Dr. NW in Concord.