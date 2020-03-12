Eight state title games for boys and girls basketball, which were scheduled Saturday in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, have been postponed indefinitely by the NCHSAA. Released in a statement by the association on Thursday afternoon, the decision came in response to growing concern over the novel coronavirus.
The NCHSAA has also moved to suspend spring sports beginning Friday night. That hiatus will last through at least April 6, the association said.
“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said Que Tucker, the NCHSAA’s commissioner, in the release.
No Cabarrus County teams were scheduled to appear in the basketball championships this weekend.
The move alters a decision made just hours earlier. The NCHSAA released a statement in the morning, which ruled only essential staff and limited family would be permitted at championship games held in the Smith Center at North Carolina and Reynolds Coliseum. Media were not going to be permitted to attend either venue.
“This decision is not one we make lightly,” Tucker said in the morning release. “We recognize that participating in a state championship game is often a once in a lifetime experience for our student-athletes, coaches, their families and many in the community.
“However, the NCHSAA must do its part in providing leadership necessary to keep our students, communities and state as safe as possible from the rising threat of COVID-19.”
According to James Alverson, the NCHSAA’s assistant commissioner for media relations, the changes to limit attendance at championships came “within the last 24 hours.” In addition to only essential team staff — up to 35 people, including coaches and players — present, no tickets would be sold at the doors to either venue. Concessions for spectators, which number at 50 family members per team, would also be unavailable.