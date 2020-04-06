CONCORD — A local distillery out of Charlotte donated five gallons of hand sanitizer to City of Concord Emergency Management this week as a part of the company’s new production line.
Doc Porter’s Distillery in Charlotte shut down March 16 in an effort to comply with the social distancing guidelines suggested by the state, but it immediately pivoted to serving the community in a new way — by producing its own hand sanitizer.
The company announced it would begin producing the product for first responders, medical professionals and non-profits providing shelter and assistance to others.
Concord received its donation Monday.
“A big "Thank You" to @DocPorters for kindly donating 5 gallons of their newly created hand sanitizer product,” City of Concord Emergency Management wrote on Twitter. “Your kindness is greatly appreciated. Thank you for what you are doing to help out the surrounding community.”
Inspired by another brewery in Durham that did the same thing, Doc Porter's set a goal of pushing out 30 gallons of hand sanitizer in the first week of April.
The entire process is new, but it’s not something too difficult for the brewery.
“The recipe is simple, it’s super straight-forward," co-owner Liz Porter said told WFAE in March. "It’s less complex than making the products we typically are making."
The product is free and any first responders or medical professionals interested in it can inquire at DocPorters.com.
"It actually feels good to be in the position to do something," Porter told WSOC-TV. "So many people want to help and there really isn't a lot that can be done apart from staying at home."
Cabarrus County went under a “stay-at-home” proclamation in March and North Carolina made the ruling state-wide soon after.
Schools remain closed until at least May 15 and dine-in restaurants and business such as Doc Porter’s were shut down March 17.
The closings are currently indefinite.
Other breweries in the Charlotte area are doing the same thing Doc Porter’s is. According to the Charlotte Observer, The Unknown Brewing Co. and Seven Jars Distillery are participating, as well.