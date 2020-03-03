MT. PLEASANT — Beginning Saturday, March 7, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum will be open on Saturdays as well as Sundays. Previously, the museum’s open days were Sundays and Mondays.
According to ECHS President Sam Treadaway, the change comes about after hearing from town leaders and visitors that being open on Saturday would be more conducive to people visiting Mount Pleasant for antiques shopping, dining, and other activities.
The new museum hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. on Sundays. Programs will continue to be held on Sunday afternoons.
To celebrate this change, the Historical Society will give away hotdogs on the first open Saturday — March 7. “Yes, there is such a thing as a free lunch,” said Treadaway.
There is no charge to tour the museum, but donations are always appreciated.
Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.