Big things are happening at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.
Allegiant announced at a news conference Wednesday it will be expanding in Concord, with the airport becoming its 21st aircraft base in the nation. It will officially begin operations in October.
“When we talk about a base, in our world, that’s really exciting,” said Hilarie Grey, managing director of corporate communications for Allegiant. “But for some of you that haven’t experienced, well, what does that mean? When you think about airports, when you think about hubs, what does it mean to be a base?
“So first off, it means investment. We’re investing $50 million to establish our base here in Concord, and that includes equipping and expanding our operational footprint. We’re going to be bringing in two planes that live here in Concord, expand service; it’s very exciting.
“It’s going to mean jobs. At least 66 well-paying jobs will be coming to the community this fall. We are right now, as we speak — I think you can find some of these jobs on our website today — hiring of world-class pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and ground-support staff that it will take to run this base and make it a long-term success.”
A total of 35 flight attendants, 20 pilots, 10 mechanics and one base manager job will be added to Allegiant’s operations in Concord in the coming months.
So why did Allegiant decide to make Concord its 21st airbase? Well, the airport has brought in more than 1 million customers since 2013 and 353,000 in 2019 alone.
There is a demand for Allegiant’s service in Concord just like in Las Vegas, though on a slightly smaller scale. Allegiant’s Las Vegas base has 12 airplanes, while Concord will start off with two.
What does this mean for Concord? The jobs are obvious, but it could also mean more flights and to more destinations, though Allegiant isn’t quite ready yet to reveal where they may be flying due to a very competitive market.
“Rest assured with the flexibility that we’ll have you may be surprised at some of the things you see with us in the future,” Grey said.
It also means more flight times as pilots for these planes will live in Concord and come back to this base every single night.
This airport has come a long way since it opened in 1994, and this could mean very big things for the future.
“This is a great day for Concord,” Mayor Bill Dusch said. “It’s a great day for Cabarrus County and for Allegiant.
“I have been involved with this airport since it was a dream back in the ’70s and ’80s, I was involved through my family, through my friends about what we were going to do out here, and then it came to fruition in 1994 when we opened up Concord-Padgett Regional Airport and in 2013 when we signed to have a commercial airline to come in and Allegiant came in … that was really an amazing thing.
“It was sort of, at the time, it was a dream, it was a hope … we were hoping for the best, and we never like to use the term ‘hope’ but we were hopeful it would be great.”
He continued: “Today we’re extremely pleased to see Allegiant is making a major investment here … we look forward to continuing our growth with you.”
Allegiant even teased that new and even better things will come to the area with having a base, and even “maybe sooner than you may think.” It would not elaborate on this statement, though, so we’ll have to wait and see exactly what that means.
“This expansion of Allegiant is so exciting,” County Commissioner Steve Morris said. “We are thrilled that Cabarrus County has been able to partner with the city of Concord to help make that happen.
“The fact that we can come out here and get on an airplane and the pilot and the flight attendant may be one of our neighbors down the street is a pretty cool thing for us. So this is a big step for Concord and Cabarrus County, and we are so excited, and thank you for the investment that you’re making here at the airport and the jobs that you’ll provide.
“And so I think that we’re all going to benefit (from) that for many years to come. Thank you.”