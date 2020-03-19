CONCORD — Accustomed to being the exception to the rule when it comes to the hardwood, Cannon School star Jaden Bradley was the only 10th-grader named to the MaxPreps.com North Carolina All-State Boys Basketball Team this week.
As it turns out, the precocious Bradley also was the sole athlete of that talented group chosen as the 2019-20 MaxPreps North Carolina Player of the Year.
Bradley, a 6-foot-3 point guard listed as a five-star player by most scouting services, led the Cougars to a N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A championship last month, their first state title since 2006.
Bradley is the recruiting target of a number of big-time college basketball programs. On Thursday, for instance, he shared on his Twitter account that he has received a scholarship offer from Kansas. He had an unofficial visit to North Carolina last month when the Tar Heels played host to archrival Duke, and he also holds offers from schools such as Florid State, Auburn, Texas Tech and Tennessee.
Bradley was one of three players from the Greater Charlotte region named to the MaxPreps All-State first team, along with North Mecklenburg senior Tristan Maxwell (Georgia Tech) and Olympic senior Joshua Banks (Virginia Commonwealth).
Cannon coach Che Roth said the latest honor for his already-decorated young player — a two-time All-NCISAA honoree who’s participated in several Team USA minicamps in Colorado — was well deserved.
“It just shows that other people take notice of how gifted he is, and there’s just probably reaffirmation for him of all the investing he continues to do,” Roth told the Independent Tribune. “We’re spoiled; we get to see it on a daily basis. But he’s just committed to challenging himself to be the best. And to be honored by a national (website) like MaxPreps, which is kind of the governing body of prep school basketball, I think that’s about as big of an award as one could get.”
This season, Bradley posted averages of 23 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and 2.5 steals while, in addition to the state championship, led the Cougars to their first conference title in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association.
His offensive numbers could’ve been even more eye-popping had Bradley not been so unselfish, Roth said. And, well, a few other things might’ve played into his offensive production as well.
“One of the things that gets lost is he does it without a lot of whistles,” Roth said. “He gets hammered. He gets to the rim at-will and plays with his feet in the paint all the time, so his numbers are pretty legit numbers. He didn’t shoot a lot of free throws. I think the most free throws he attempted in a game was maybe eight or 10. And for a kid as explosive as he is, he’s having to do it the old-fashioned way — with 2’s and 3’s, as opposed to one by one.
“And that,” the coach added, “says a lot about him, too: He didn’t get frustrated, and he really wants to sit down and guard the other team’s best perimeter player. He’s such an unselfish player.”
Bradley wasn’t in the Tar Heel State when he learned he’d been named MaxPreps’ North Carolina Player of the Year. Cannon School currently is on spring break, and he and a few other Cougars traveled to the Bahamas, home of current Cannon junior Deuce Rolle.
Roth communicated with Bradley about the award and said the team-first player quickly pointed out that the MaxPreps honor wasn’t about him.
“I think the coolest part was when he found out, the first thing he said was, ‘Coach, it’s a team award,’” Roth shared. “Those were the first words out of his mouth. I think for him to have that kind of head on his shoulders and have a feel for his teammates and what it means for our program and our school, it shows why he continues to be a winner and a champion.
“He was our quarterback, the engine that makes us go, and he just makes everybody around him so much better. He’s so unselfish, he’s so giving. But then, that sucker is a competitor.”
Roth sighed.
“He can play,” he said. “He’s special. He is really, really special.”
In addition to Bradley, Maxwell and Banks, the rest of the MaxPreps All-North Carolina first team includes Apex Friendship senior Nick Farrar (N.C. State) and South Granville’s Bobby Pettiford.
The second team is Fayetteville Westover junior D’Marco Dunn, Raleigh Millbrook junior Will Felton, Raleigh Word of God senior Isaiah Todd (Michigan), Farmville Central senior Justin Wright (N.C. Central) and Raleigh Leesville Road junior Carter Whitt.
The members of the second team are Kill Devil Hills First Flight senior Dylan Blake, Burgaw Pender senior Jajuan Carr, Southern Durham senior Ricky Council, Greensboro Day senior Cam Hayes and Charlotte Hickory Grove junior A.J. Smith.