CONCORD — Recent Cannon School graduate Harrison Burton scored his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory when he won the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway on Saturday in Fontana, California.
It was the 19-year-old Burton’s 12th start in the series, and the win now has him in the No. 1 spot in the Xfinity Series standings with 136 points.
Burton, who graduated from Cannon School in 2019, is the son of NASCAR driver and current NBC racing analyst Jeff Burton.
The victory made Harrison and Jeff the only father and son combination ever to win at Auto Club Speedway. Harrison’s just the second driver to win on Leap Day; the first was his uncle, Ward Burton, who did it at Rockingham Speedway in 1992.
In addition, another Cannon School graduate is high in the Xfinity standings. Austin Cindric, who finished third in Fontana, is listed third in the points standings. Cindric graduated from Cannon in 2017.
Driving the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Saturday, Burton held the lead for 40 of the race’s 150 laps and edged JGR teammate Riley Herbst by just 0.455 seconds after a wild restart.
In three starts this season, Burton has three top-five finishes, while Cindric has two.
Kannapolis native Daniel Hemric was seventh in Fontana last Saturday.
The Xfinity Series heads to the LS Tractor 200 at Phoenix Raceway this week.