SALISBURY – Webb Road Flea Market will reopen this Saturday, May 9th, marking the first time the Rowan County shopping destination has welcomed vendors and customers since closing on March 15th due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Although North Carolina’s stay-at-home order remains in place, Gov. Cooper’s Phase 1 reopening plan permits retail businesses to reopen at 50 percent capacity while requiring customer and employee social distancing and extra cleaning protocols.
“The safety of our customers and vendors is our top priority” said Buddy Johnson, the market’s manager. He detailed safety precautions the market has implemented to manage capacity, mandate social distancing and enhance personal protection:
• Limiting the number of vendors and cars allowed at any time
• Imposing maximum occupancy limits in each building, and instituting video monitoring to ensure compliance
• Enhanced cleaning protocols, especially in high touch areas
• Staff and vendors required to wear face coverings or masks, wash hands thoroughly &/or use hand sanitizer on a regular basis throughout the day.
New directional signage and arrows will direct foot traffic and aid social distancing in the 120,000 square foot market interior. “We encourage all customers to BE SMART & STAY 6 FEET APART,” Johnson emphasized. Point-of-purchase signage will direct customers to ask vendors for assistance and not touch merchandise they are not planning to buy.
“As we navigate the reopening of the market,” Johnson said, “we ask our dedicated vendors and shoppers to help us maintain a safe environment for all.”
Webb Road Flea Market, located just off I-85 Exit 70 at 905 Webb Road, has been Rowan County’s favorite one-stop shopping destination since it opened in 1985.