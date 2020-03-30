The Cabarrus County Visits Bureau (Visit Cabarrus) has updated its list of restaurants and food providers who have carryout or delivery.
As of Monday, March 30, Visit Cabarrus listed more than 150 Caburrus businesses. If you know of any service changes please email Hey@visitcabarrus.com
Below, you will find a list of restaurants with their provided services, hours, phone number and website.
|2 Gals Kitchen
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-3PM
|(704) 782-4257
|2galskitchen.com
|44 Mills Kitchen + Tap
|Curbside & Take Out
|11AM-7PM
|(704) 787-9655
|44mills.com
|Afton Pub & Pizza
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 782-3866
|aftonpubandpizza.com
|Afton Tavern
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 262-7866
|aftontavern.com
|AJ's Restaurant
|Drive Thru & Take Out
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 455-6214
|Amici's Pizza Sports Bar and Grill
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-2AM
|(704) 793-1463
|Andy's Frozen Yogurt
|Drive Thru
|Check Hours
|(704) 549-9687
|eatandys.com
|Applebee's
|Take Out
|11:30AM-9PM
|(704) 795-6005
|applebees.com
|Asian Cafe
|Take Out
|11AM-10PM
|(704) 792-0616
|asiancafeconcordnc.com
|Avenue's Restaurant
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 786-0111
|Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
|Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(980) 430-5101
|baddaddysburgerbar.com
|Basilico-Italiano
|Curbside & Delivery
|Check Hours
|(980) 781-0321
|basilico-italiano.com
|Bawarchi Indian Grill & Bar
|Delivery & Take Out
|12PM-3PM; 6PM-9:30PM
|(704) 456-7270
|bawarchicharlotte.com
|Blaze Pizza
|Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(980) 217-4306
|blazepizza.com
|Bob's Family Restaurant
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out (Call Ahead)
|Check Hours
|(704) 888-3898
|Bonefish Grill
|Delivery & Take Out
|12PM-9PM
|(704) 208-3618
|bonefishgrill.com
|Breakfastime - Cabarrus Ave.
|Take Out
|7AM-2PM
|(980) 781-1677
|breakfastimenc.com
|Breakfastime - Copperfield Blvd.
|Take Out
|7AM-2PM
|(704) 720-0703
|breakfastimenc.com
|Brickhouse Grill
|Curbside & Take Out
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 786-8137
|brickhousegrill73.com
|Brooklyn's Pizzeria - Harrisburg
|Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 455-1488
|brooklynpizzeriaharrisburgnc.com/36476
|Brooklyn's Pizzeria & After Hours
|Take Out
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 788-4743
|brooklynspizzeria.business.site
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|Curbside & Take Out
|11AM-10PM
|(704) 782-9464
|buffalowildwings.com
|Cantina 73
|Take Out
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 436-1313
|cantina73.com/
|Captain Steve's Family Seafood Restaurant
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 455-1222
|captstevesseafood.com
|Carolina Ale House
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-1AM
|(980) 225-7429
|carolinaalehouse.com/our-restaurants/concord-mills-nc/
|Carrabba’s Italian Grill
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 979-3224
|carrabbas.com
|Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant - Concord
|Take Out
|11AM-10PM
|(704) 782-6659
|casagranderestaurants.com
|Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant - Kannapolis
|Take Out
|11AM-10PM
|(704) 782-7200
|casagranderestaurants.com
|Charanda Mexican Grill & Cantina
|Take Out
|11AM-7PM
|(704) 979-3366
|charandamexicanrestaurant.com
|Chicken Salad Chick
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 951-7323
|chickensaladchick.com/concord
|Chili's
|Curbside & Take Out
|11AM-10PM
|(704) 721-3859
|chilis.com
|Chipotle - Concord Mills
|Delivery & Take Out
|10:45AM-10PM
|(704) 971-6101
|locations.chipotle.com/nc/concord/8509-concord-mills-blvd
|Chipotle - Concord Parkway
|Delivery & Take Out
|10:45AM-10PM
|(704) 782-3065
|locations.chipotle.com/nc/concord/1463-concord-pkwy-n
|Chocolatier Barrucand
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 792-1234
|chocolatierbarrucand.com
|Christo's Family Restaurant
|Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 262-7700
|Cinco De Mayo
|Take Out
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 979-8709
|cincodemayomexicanrestaurant.com
|Cinnaholic
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 918-5811
|cinnaholic.com
|Concord Diner
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 786-5614
|Cracker Barrel - Concord Mills
|Take Out
|8AM-8PM
|(704) 979-0404
|crackerbarrel.com
|Cracker Barrel - Copperfield Blvd.
|Take Out
|8AM-8PM
|(704) 792-0277
|crackerbarrel.com
|D'Anna's Kitchen
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 888-0935
|Doughgirls Catering
|Take Out
|4:30PM-6:30PM
|(704) 932-5548
|doughgirlscatering.com
|Dragon Palace
|Take Out
|11AM-10PM
|(704) 785-8888
|E Noodles Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 782-8818
|enoodlesonline.com
|East Coast Wings + Grill - Harrisburg
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(980) 258-0752
|eastcoastwings.com/location/harrisburg-nc
|East Coast Wings + Grill - Kannapolis
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 720-0511
|eastcoastwings.com
|El Amigo Mexican Restaurant
|Curbside & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 938-1111
|elamigomexicanrestaurant.com
|El Vallarta Bar & Grill
|Curbside & Take Out
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 792-2020
|elvallartanc.com
|Famous Toastery
|Curbside
|8AM-2PM
|(704) 900-8592
|famoustoastery.com
|Field House BBQ & Bakery
|Drive Thru
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 932-4400
|Fiesta Mexicana Grill
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 786-0110
|fiestamexicanagrill.com
|First Watch
|Take Out
|7AM-2:30PM
|(980) 206-8920
|firstwatch.com/locations/concord
|Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
|Drive Thru
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 688-5913
|freddysusa.com
|Fresh Off the Grill - Exit 52
|Drive Thru
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 795-3041
|itsgrilltime.com
|Fresh Off the Grill - Exit 54
|Drive Thru
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 784-1899
|itsgrilltime.com
|Fruitful Catering
|Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 467-3062
|thecopperfieldroom.com
|Fushing Chinese Restaurant
|Take Out
|2PM-10PM
|(704) 455-5399
|Garofola’s Italiano
|Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 795-7437
|garofolasitalianonc.com
|Gateway to Athens
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 788-2174
|thegatewaytoathens.com
|Gianni’s Trattoria
|Curbside & Take Out
|12PM-7PM
|(704) 788-0595
|giannistrattoria.com
|Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 788-8808
|giovannishandtossed.com
|Grate Catering
|Curbside & Delivery
|Check Hours
|(704) 925-3259
|gratecateringco.com
|Groundwork Common
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(980) 292-2177
|Harrisburg Family House Restaurant
|Curbside, Drive Thru & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 455-3525
|harrisburgfamilyhouse.com
|Havana Carolina Cafe & Bakery
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 793-4233
|havanacarolina.com
|Hawthorne's New York Pizza & Bar
|Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 455-0489
|hawthornespizza.com
|HoneyBaked Ham Company & Cafe
|Curbside, Delivery, Retail & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 918-4500
|honeybaked.com
|Hooters
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(980) 483-1170
|hooters.com
|Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill
|Curbside & Delivery
|Check Hours
|(704) 910-0280
|hotshotsnet.com
|Ichi Japanese Express
|Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 455-4599
|ichijapaneseexpressnc.com
|IHOP
|Curbside & Delivery
|7AM-3PM
|(704) 792-2842
|ihop.com
|Jason's Deli
|Catering, Delivery & Drive Thru
|10AM-10PM
|(980) 255-5950
|jasonsdeli.com
|Johnny Brusco's
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 788-3888
|johnnybruscos.com
|Johnny Roger's BBQ & Burgers
|Catering, Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 721-2271
|johnnyrogersbbq.com
|Johnny's Farmhouse Restaurant
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 918-4912
|K&W Cafeteria
|Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-7PM
|(704) 721-3257
|kwcafeterias.biz/locations/concord-nc
|Krispy Kreme
|Delivery, Drive Thru & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(980) 258-7002
|krispykreme.com
|La UNICA Mexican Restaurant - Concord
|Take Out
|11AM-8PM
|(980) 781-0965
|launicarestaurants.com
|La UNICA Mexican Restaurant - Harrisburg
|Take Out
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 455-1130
|launicarestaurants.com
|Lee's Sandwich Shop
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 933-3111
|leessandwichshop.com
|Logan's Roadhouse
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 721-0100
|logansinthecarolinas.com
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 795-1030
|longhornsteakhouse.com
|Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant
|Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 933-4435
|Louis' Grille
|Catering, Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 455-3944
|Mai Thai II
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 979-5056
|mai-thai-ii.com
|Maple Street Biscuit Company
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(980) 236-7870
|maplestreetbiscuits.com/concord
|Mayflower Seafood Restaurant
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 784-5577
|McAlister's Deli
|Catering, Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|10AM-8PM
|(704) 979-0600
|mcalistersdeli.com
|MeKong Thai Restaurant & Bar
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 262-3322
|Mexicasa Restaurant & Grill
|Catering, Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 455-6394
|mexicasarestaurant.com
|Mi Pueblo Restaurant
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 795-0481
|mipueblomexgrill.com
|Mike's Deli & Bagels
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 956-2306
|mikesdeliandbagels.com
|Mochica Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 784-0062
|mochicachicken.com
|Mr. C’s Restaurant
|Delivery, Drive Thru & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 782-5512
|mrcsconcord.com
|Mt. Pleasant Smokehouse
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 436-1276
|Mykonos Grill
|Catering & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 782-0745
|mykonosgrillnc.com
|Nonna's Pizza & Italian Restaurant
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 786-5811
|nonnaspizza.net
|Not Just Franks
|Take Out
|11am-3pm
|(704) 245-4563
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|Curbside, Delivery & Takeout
|Check Hours
|(704) 594-9777
|nothingbundtcakes.com/bakery/nc/concord
|O'Charley's
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 785-9864
|ocharleys.com
|Olive Garden
|Catering, Curbside & Delivery
|Check Hours
|(704) 979-1130
|olivegarden.com
|On The Border
|Catering, Delivery & Take Out
|12PM-8PM
|(704) 743-4565
|ontheborder.com
|Outback Steakhouse
|Catering, Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 208-3619
|outback.com
|Panera Bread
|Catering, Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 979-1990
|panerabread.com
|Park Road Soda Shoppe
|Take Out
|7AM-8:30PM
|(704) 933-0062
|parkroadsodashoppe.com
|Parkway House Family Restaurant - Concord Pkwy S
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 788-3002
|Parkway House Family Restaurant - Union St.
|Drive Thru
|Check Hours
|(704) 786-6200
|PB&J's Catering, Inc
|Take Out Family Meals (Call Ahead)
|Check Hours
|(704) 699-6996
|pbandjscatering.com
|PDQ
|Catering, Delivery & Drive Thru
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 498-4609
|eatpdq.com
|Pippa's
|Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 948-1818
|pippascafe.com
|Pizza Huts
|Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 788-7888
|pizzahut.com
|Pub 49
|Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 455-1049
|pub-49-pub.business.site
|Punchy's Diner
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 786-2222
|R&R Bar-B-Que
|Curbside & Take Out
|10:30AM-8PM
|(704) 786-1123
|rrbbq.net
|Razzoo's Cajun Cafe
|Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 979-0222
|razzoos.com
|Red Lobster
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11:30AM-8:30PM
|(704) 659-0566
|redlobster.com
|Redd's on Union
|Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 787-9253
|reddsonunion.com
|Rocky River Coffee Co.
|Take Out
|7AM-7PM
|(704) 455-5615
|rockyrivercoffee.com
|Romano's Pizza Italian Restaurant
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 782-5020
|romanospizzainc.com
|Rosario's Pizza
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 795-7199
|rosariospizzeria.com
|Ruby Tuesday - Concord
|Take Out
|12PM-8PM
|(704) 979-1741
|rubytuesday.com
|Ruby Tuesday - Kannapolis
|Take Out
|12PM-8PM
|(704) 720-7829
|rubytuesday.com
|Sabaidee Thai & Sushi Bar
|Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 787-8144
|sabaideethaiconcord.com
|Sandy's Pizza & Hot Subs
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 436-6147
|sandyspizzahotsubs.com
|Silverlake Ramen
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(980) 585-2008
|silverlakeramen.com
|Sogo Japanese Seafood Steakhouse
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 784-8898
|sogojapaneseseafoodandsteakhouse.com
|Sonic Drive In
|Drive Thru & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 979-0380
|Sonny's BBQ
|Curbside, Drive Thru & Take Out
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 979-0073
|sonnysbbq.com
|Steak 'n Shake
|Delivery & Drive Thru
|Check Hours
|(704) 837-7575
|order.steaknshake.com/menu/steaknshake615
|Sticky Fingers
|Cubside & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 979-7427
|stickyfingers.com
|Sunflour Baking Company
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|7AM-4PM
|(980) 258-8000
|sunflourbakingcompany.com
|Sushi Queen Sushi & Grill
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 721-2222
|sushiqueengrill.weebly.com
|Sweet Frog - Concord
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 490-7343
|sweetfrogyogurt.com
|Sweet Frog (Afton Village - Kannapolis)
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 720-7627
|sweetfrogyogurt.com
|Sweet Frog (Kannapolis)
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 721-0501
|sweetfrogyogurt.com
|Tacos 4 Life
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(833) 838-2267
|tacos4life.com/
|Terry's Kitchen
|Take Out
|7AM-2PM
|(704) 454-5411
|Texas Roadhouse
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 979-3090
|texasroadhouse.com/restaurant-locations/north%20carolina/concord
|The Gateway To Athens
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 788-2174
|thegatewaytoathens.com
|The Peppers
|Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(980) 219-8999
|thepeppersusa.com
|The Percantile and Creamery
|Curbside & Take Out
|8AM-8PM
|(980) 299-6969
|thepercantileandcreamery.com
|The Pizza Loft at Gianni's
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 788-1930
|pizzaloftatgiannis.com
|The Smoke Pit
|Take Out
|11AM-8PM
|(704) 795-7573
|thesmokepitnc.com
|The Sweet Life
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|12PM-6PM
|(704) 956-1443
|thesweetlifeconcord.com
|The Sweet Spot
|Take Out
|7:30AM-1PM
|(980) 781-4105
|thesweetspotconcord.com
|The Wine Room at Afton Village
|Take Out
|11AM-7PM
|(704) 782-9463
|wine-room.net
|Three Monkeys Tavern and Grill
|Curbside & Take Out
|12PM-9PM
|(704) 455-7779
|threemonkeystavernandgrill.com
|Tokyo Express
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 788-8881
|Townhouse II
|Curbside, Delivery, Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 938-8220
|Troutman's Bar-B-Q
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 786-5213
|Viva Chicken
|Curbside & Take Out
|11AM-9PM
|(704) 910-0327
|vivachicken.com
|Vortex Bottle Shop
|Take Out
|11AM-7PM
|(980) 258-0827
|vortexbottleshop.com
|Waffle House - Exit 49
|Take Out
|24 Hours
|(704) 979-1462
|wafflehouse.com
|Waffle House - Exit 58
|Take Out
|24 Hours
|(704) 938-9961
|wafflehouse.com
|Wasabi Cafe
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 782-8923
|wasabicafe.webs.com
|Wayside Family Restaurant - Branchview Dr.
|Drive Thru & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 788-9122
|waysidefamilyrestaurant.com
|Wayside Family Restaurant - Church St.
|Drive Thru & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 782-2294
|waysidefamilyrestaurant.com
|What-A-Burger #10
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 932-8851
|What-A-Burger #13
|Curbside & Take Out
|10:30AM-8:30PM
|(704) 436-6913
|What-A-Burger #2
|Curbside & Take Out
|7AM-7PM
|(704) 786-1618
|Which Wich
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(980) 465-2145
|whichwich.com
|Wing Eaters
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(980) 781-0602
|Yama Sushi & Grill
|Take Out
|4:30PM-9PM
|(704) 979-0353
|yamasushiandgrill.com
|Cabarrus Brewing Company
|Curbside
|Check Hours
|(704) 490-4487
|cabarrusbrewing.com
|CABO Winery
|Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 785-9463
|cabowine.com
|Cougar Run Winery
|Curbside & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 788-2746
|cougarrunwinery.com
|Old Armor Beer Co.
|Delivery & Take Out
|12PM-7PM
|(704) 933-9203
|oldarmor.com
|Percent Tap House
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|1PM-8PM
|(980) 258-8651
|percenttaphouse.com
|Red Hill Brewing Company
|Curbside & Delivery
|Check Hours
|(704) 784-2337
|Rocky River Vineyards
|Curbside, Delivery, Shipping & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 781-5035
|rockyrivervineyards.com
|Southern Strain Brewing Company
|Curbside & Delivery
|12PM-7PM
|(704) 218-9106
|southernstrainbrewing.com
|Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company
|Curbside, Delivery & Take Out
|12PM-7PM
|(980) 277-2337
|26acres.com
|Whiskey Prison at Southern Grace Distilleries
|Gift Shop & Take Out
|Check Hours
|(704) 622-6413
|southerngracedistilleries.com
Share: