LANDIS - A Rowan County man was arrested on multiple charges related to a gambling establishment operating under the pretense of being a convenience store/landscaping supply business in Landis, according to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).
Jack Lewis Faggart, Jr., age 59, a China Grove resident, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, May 12, after a month-long investigation.
On Thursday, April 16, the RCSO executed a search warrant at the Snack Shack, 3125 North Cannon Boulevard, Landis. The search warrant was based on information developed during an undercover operation and citizen complaints that the business was a gambling establishment and also violating Governor’s Executive Order No. 120, Section 1.b., which required business establishments that allowed gaming activities (e.g. video poker, gaming, sweepstakes, video games, arcade games, pinball machines or other computer, electronic or mechanical devices played for amusement) to close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The Order was in effect until at least April 24, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation showed that the Snack Shack had 19 gambling machines, all slot machines by definition of state law. These gaming machines operated with several types of software. Thirteen of the machines had money receivers and some still had currency in them. The machines allowed patrons to bet more than eight credits in violation of state law. The business was paying cash for winnings, another violation of state law, the RCSO release said.
Seized during the search of the business were six central processing units (CPU’s) connected to gaming terminals, three motherboards, one server at the Point of Sale, document, and $11,343 in United States currency. Records showed that the gaming machines were taking in more than $10,000 per week and profiting multiple thousands of dollars per week, the RCSO said.
On Tuesday, April 28, additional search warrants were executed by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at the Snack Shack and a second location. Seized during these searches were documents and an additional $13,920 in United States currency, the RCSO said.
At the time of the execution of the search warrants on April 28, Faggart was cited for violating Governor’s Executive Order No. 120, Section 1.b.
On May 12, Faggart was charged with the following offenses:
-Two counts of operating/possessing a slot machine
-Permitting the use of a slot machine at a location under his management or control
-Possessing gaming machines that allowed the machines to exceed the limits of eight accumulated credits or replays
-Operation of more than five video gaming machines, a Class G felony.
Faggart was released on a written promise.
The RCSO press release emphasized that the department is committed to enforcement of the state’s gambling laws and if any gaming establishments reopen after the expiration of the Governor’s Executive Orders, the sheriff’s office will aggressively investigate and prosecute those involved.