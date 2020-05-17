Here is a message from Pet of the Week, Cliff:
“Hey, friends! My name is Cliff, and I am glad to stopped to meet me. I found myself at the animal shelter in February.
“It was such a big, loud and scary place! This nice lady came and I got to leave with her. Whew, I was so glad! I snuggled up against her to show her how thankful I was. She took me to the nicest family and told me they were going to be my foster family.
“They are so awesome! They have skin kids and fur kids, and I love them all. My foster family has shown me how to go potty outside and how to sit.
“If you sit, you get the yummiest snacks called ‘treats,’ and I love them! My favorite thing to do is snuggle with my people. If they are busy and can’t snuggle, then I like to wrestle with my fur brother.
“I love all dogs and anyone I ever meet. I am just so happy to be loved, and I want to please my people. I have been to the doggie doctor and got all my shots. Foster mom says I am such a big boy now at 16 pounds!”
If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on our website at https://halfwayhouseanimalrescue.rescuegroups.org.