LOCUST —Business partners, Stephen Aldridge and Robert Osteen, who together operate Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care in Albemarle, are going into business together once again to open Brightway, The Osteen & Aldridge Agency at 243B Town Center Drive, Suite B in Locust (next to Locust Ace Hardware).
“Robert and I have worked together for 18 years, and he has helped me build a successful business based on trust,” said Aldridge. “As Brightway Insurance Agency Owners, we look forward to this new venture and being able to help residents in Locust, Monroe, Concord, Albemarle and other nearby communities protect their families’ finances.”
Joining Aldridge and Osteen as the Principal Agent running the day-to-day operation of the agency is Sasha Eury. Born and raised in the Tar Heel State, Eury graduated from Albemarle High School. She brings more than two decades of professional experience to Brightway that includes a solid appreciation for and understanding of how to provide top-notch customer service. For fun, Eury enjoys cooking, traveling, physical fitness and spending time with friends and family. She volunteers at the local soup kitchen, Community Table. As a Brightway Agent, she looks forward to providing excellent customer service to the community and making a difference in the lives of her friends and neighbors in Stanly, Union, Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.
“I’ll work hard to earn consumers’ trust as someone who they know they can depend to give expert counsel for their insurance needs,” said Eury. “We offer more choice of insurance brands than anyone else, so we can shop around to find you the best policy to get you the coverage you need.”
Eury is currently working from her home because of the pandemic, but once normality resumes, she will work out of the new office on Town Center Drive.
Brightway, The Osteen & Aldridge Agency offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, Umbrella and Life insurance policies from numerous insurance brands including Foremost, National General, Progressive, SageSure and many more. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (EDT).