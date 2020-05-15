As dentists reopen their practices across the state, our number one priority is patient safety. When your dentist is ready to open, you can be confident they are following protocols from the CDC, ADA and OSHA to keep you safe.
Dentists are medical professionals trained in infection control and have successfully handled the HIV crisis and other pandemics like swine flu over the years. We’ve been using and following PPE protocols for decades and are versed on all of the safety and sanitation requirements needed to ensure your safety.
When you go back for your regular dentist appointment, you might notice some changes. For example:
o Your car is now the waiting room. This will help limit surfaces that are touched by you and others.
o The staff will ask you some questions and take your temperature to make sure you haven’t been exposed to COVID-19 or aren’t currently sick to reduce risk to the office, staff, and other patients.
o Everyone will be wearing more PPE to protect themselves and you from risk of exposure.
These are all precautions that will help protect you and everyone you interact with from any potential risk of exposure. You can and should feel safe going back to the dentist for your regular dental appointment. Oral health is directly related to your overall health, so it’s just as important as ever to continue going to your regular preventive appointments.
As dentists, we are all navigating this new normal as a society together. But rest assured, your dentist is here for you and is working hard to make sure you have the cleanest, safest environment to get your dental care.