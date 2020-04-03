The Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau created this video message of encouragement during the COVID-19 outbreak.
JUST A PITSTOP: A message from the Cabarrus Convention & Visitors Bureau
Most Popular
-
Grim preparations made by Atrium Health
-
COVID-19: Cabarrus, local governments announce Stay-at-Home changes
-
Concord family distributing food on their own in community's time of need
-
Two people die from COVID-19 in Cabarrus
-
Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood: Bulldogs excited about their bright, young, principled head football coach