ALBEMARLE — Roger Dick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uwharrie Capital Corp, is pleased to announce that Jeff Trout recently joined the company as President of Uwharrie Bank Mortgage.
“We are fortunate that Jeff has made the decision to become a part of the Uwharrie Capital Corp team. He brings much expertise and depth to our company as we continue to develop and move forward. Our customers will benefit greatly from his expertise in residential lending and Jeff shares Uwharrie’s commitment to helping people and making a difference in the lives of everyone he meets.”
Trout, a well-known and highly respected individual in the mortgage banking industry and the region, brings more than 25 years of experience. He began his career in the mortgage industry in 1995 as an Assistant Underwriter. In 2000, Jeff joined Myers Park Mortgage as Vice President and Loan Originator, where he was consistently ranked the top producing loan officer, as well as Loan Officer of the Year. Jeff was most recently at American Security in Charlotte where he was in the Chairman’s Club and awarded the Eagle Award for highest number of loans closed for two years and runner-up for his other time spent there.
On joining the Uwharrie Capital Corp family, Mr. Trout commented, “It is a privilege to join such a talented and dedicated group of individuals whose desire to benefit the local communities is at its core. I am excited about working along-side the mortgage team, many with whom I have long and productive relationships. I look forward to making a contribution to the company and the communities we serve.”
Uwharrie Bank Mortgage operates as a division of Uwharrie Capital Corp, a $675 million bank holding company with financial services locations in Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Randolph and Stanly counties. Additional information about Uwharrie Capital Corp and its subsidiaries can be found by visiting www.UwharrieCapitalCorp.com or by calling (704)982-4415.