5:30 a.m.: I’m the only one awake. My wife, a school psychologist, and kids aren’t going to school so they’re still asleep when I leave in the mornings, a sudden new normal that is unusual for all of us.
As I drive to the Amazon fulfillment center in Kannapolis, I feel a sense of pride, in the new life we’ve helped breathe into our community. Once a sleepy mill town Kannapolis is now growing city. We’ve provided good jobs and new opportunities. And now, in response to the current crisis, we’ve hired more than 3,900 new employees in North Carolina.
As I enter the building, my temperature is checked. I put on my mask and gloves, and head for the floor
Amazon has intensified its focus on the safety of our employees. We’ve tripled down on cleaning and are conducting daily wellness checks with employees.
As I prep for my morning floor walk – a part of my routine that hasn’t changed – my checklist reads a little different: Are there enough cleaning supplies? Are associates six feet apart? Have they completed their temperature checks? Are they wearing their masks and gloves? These employees aren’t just my teammates – they’re my neighbors; they’re moms, dads, sons, daughters; and I deeply value the work they do for our community.
7 p.m.: I pull into my driveway. I wash my face and hands and change my clothes before I can spend any time with my family.
While this is my new normal, one thing hasn’t changed: I’m proud to work for a company that makes safety the top priority for its employees and the communities we serve each day.