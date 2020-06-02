Andy Harris with Consolidated Planning Inc. recently announced the opening a new office at 181 Church St. N. in downtown Concord.
Harris is a native North Carolinian, a graduate of UNC Charlotte, and has lived in Concord since 1993. He has been married to his wife, Amy, for 14 years and they have two children. They live in downtown Concord.
Founded with four financial professionals in 1981, CP has grown to over 110 advisers in over 12 locations, managing over $1.4 billion in assets and over $6.5 billion in insurance protection.
The financial services industry is increasingly commoditized and products are obtainable anywhere.
“We provide real value to our clients by being process-first and delivering a financial strategy that is built by financial products, not the other way around,” Harris said.
Harris and Consolidated Planning can be reached at 704-467-4369 and AHarris@CPlanning.com. The website is www.cplanning.com.