Construction is considered an essential business, and work continues on many sites, including a large parcel on Goodman Road backing up to Interstate 85. It appears to be a new Amazon delivery center.
No. 1
Amazon’s third Cabarrus facility? A $35.1 million building is underway at 413 Goodman Road, Concord. This is the road that runs from Poplar Tent Road (near I-85) back toward Afton Glen into the Afton Ridge development. The building permit was issued in late March for a 200,533-square-foot building after grading and demolition permits were issued in late 2019.
“The facility is a single-story industrial building with concrete tilt-up exterior load-bearing wall panels, steel column and truss framing, and purlins/decking roof construction. The proposed facility is designed for package delivery service,” according to comments on the building permit.
No. 2
Mum’s the word from Amazon. Here is a statement from Courtney Norman, PR specialist, external communications for Amazon Operations:
“Amazon has a policy of not commenting on rumors or speculation. The company is constantly investigating new locations to support the growth and increase the flexibility of its North American fulfillment and logistics network to address customers’ needs, however, Amazon is not yet commenting on any specific plans in North Carolina.”
Both WSOC-TV and the Charlotte Business Journal have reported that this is an Amazon facility.
The contractor for the project is Evans General Contractors with Scannel Properties No. 378 LLC listed as the owner of the 47.7-acre site.
The 2019 permit for the project was listed as DLT3. WSOC-TV reported that a Charlotte Amazon delivery center was named DLT1 and one in Greensboro DLT2.
I will be really shocked if this is not a new Amazon delivery center. We’ve been hearing Amazon was going to do more. It would be the third site in Cabarrus County. The first is on Derita Road near Concord Scott Padgett Regional Airport and the second is the massive Amazon distribution center off N.C. 73 and Kannapolis Parkway in Kannapolis.
No. 3
The Census is still lagging. We’ve made significant progress in getting everybody counted in the 2020 Census, but North Carolina and our region still lags behind national response percentages. Through Tuesday, April 7, 44.9 percent of Cabarrus County households had been counted, that’s up from 30.2 percent on April 1. The state rate is 43.4 percent, compared to the national response rate of 46.2 percent. North Carolina ranks 36th in the nation. Eleven states have response rates of over 50 percent, led by Minnesota, with a 55.7 percent response rate.
Billions of dollars a year are at stake, and the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives is determined by the census counts. Be counted. Don’t let other states get our share of tax money or our representatives.
If you haven’t filled out your census, go to my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020. There’s still time. The local goal is to get at least 80 percent of households to respond. It is your civic duty.
No. 4
Eggs in high demand. Farmers across the country have struggled the past couple of years with exports to China and other places getting caught up in the trade war, and many are likely struggling with the COVID-19 restrictions. One group that is thriving at the moment is egg producers.
A story in Business North Carolina this week said the average price for a dozen eggs is $3.01, up 94 cents from March 1. The article notes that most grocers sell eggs at a loss, so the price is not as high as for consumers. The N.C. Egg Association is reporting sales are six times the normal level.
I believe it. I was in Walmart a couple of weeks ago, and the fellow trying to stock the cooler with eggs was about to blow a gasket because people were grabbing the cartons as fast as he could put them out.
The N.C. Egg Association’s Facebook page indicates N.C. farmers are able to meet the demand with 9 million laying hens producing 7½ million eggs a day. That’s incredible (and edible).
No. 5
Elimination of the handshake. COVID-19 guru Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that even after the pandemic is over, the custom of handshaking should end.
This appears to be a good idea. Think of the colds, flu and other germs we won’t be passing if we drop this practice. It could save lives in the future. The late Robert D. Raiford must be smiling on high. As the Rev. Andy Langford recently reminded us, Raiford hated the practice.
My understanding is the custom dates back hundreds of years, when men greeted one another by grasping each other’s hand and wrist to ensure there were no weapons up the other fellow’s sleeve. Today that’s not practical. I don’t think they make a holster for your wrist.
I’m a hand-shaker. I’m going to have to adjust.