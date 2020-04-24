Grocery stores and liquor stores are essential businesses, so they can be open, but we’re going to talk about a couple that aren’t open — at least not yet.
No. 1
A new ABC Store in Concord. The city of Concord ABC Board is awaiting state approval to build a new ABC Store at Willow Oaks (Publix shopping center) off George Liles Parkway.
ABC General Manager Lorraine Trexler said the N.C. ABC Commission will consider approval of the new location for Concord when it meets May 13 in Raleigh.
The new location would be in an outparcel beside NTB, Trexler said. The store would replace the one near Food Lion at the intersection of George Liles and Poplar Tent.
The new location will be 6,000 square feet, which is larger than the current store, Trexler said.
If approved as expected, an architect will be hired and then construction will follow.
“Depending on the weather, and based on the last store we built, we could open by the end of June next year (2021),” Trexler said.
Business had been good for Concord’s seven retail ABC Stores, but the mixed-beverage location at the headquarters/warehouse is off because bars and restaurant dining rooms are closed, Trexler said.
That is the trend statewide, too. Business North Carolina reported that liquor sales across the state were up 21 percent in March.
No. 2
An Earth Fare revival. The founder of the Asheville-based grocery chain, investors, former company executives and others are bringing back Earth Fare in selected markets in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. The grocery store specialized in organic products and healthy foods along with an extensive deli and prepared-food section.
Local Earth Fare shoppers/fans have created a Facebook page to generate support for bringing back the store at Christenbury Corners. That location closed in February.
The page’s first post drew more than 130 comments, 114 shares and more than 180 likes/loves/wows.
Page organizers said Earth Fare officials want the public to convince the landlord, Thompson Thrift, that there is public support for the store coming back. Here’s part of one comment:
“I LOVED Earth Fare! I would be so happy for them to come back. I shopped there all the time, and trusted their produce more than anyone else’s. There are so many things I can’t find anymore.”
Many of the comments expressed similar sentiments.
Go to www.facebook/earthfareconcord to check out the efforts.
No. 3
Harrisburg’s healthy housing market. SmartAsset’s sixth annual Healthy Housing Market Study has Harrisburg at No. 4 in North Carolina. SmartAsset is a personal finance technology company.
Here are some of the things SmartAsset found out about Harrisburg: The average homeowner stays in the same home for 23.7 years (surprised at that number); 7.1 percent of homes have negative equity; 14.4 percent of homes with decreasing values; 64.4 average days on the market for sales; and 17.8 percent of income for homes.
The last number is interesting, but shouldn’t be confused with affordable housing. It is likely a product of the general high incomes in Harrisburg.
Here are the overall Cabarrus County numbers: 15.5 years; 6.5 percent with negative equity; 37.7 percent homes with declining value; 73.8 days on market; and 21.5 percent of income for housing.
The other towns in the Top 5 were a little surprising: No. 1, King’s Mountain; No. 2, Mebane; No. 3, Shelby; and No. 5, Sanford.
The report and more details are online at http://smartasset.com/mortgage/mortgage-calculator#northcarolina.
No. 4
Watch where you park. Walter Foster of Kannapolis is mad as a wet hen after he got a parking ticket on Means Avenue in Concord last month. The ticket was $10 for parking too long.
He has been arguing with the Concord police and the mayor’s office to no satisfaction. He said the person who wrote the ticket is not a police officer nor “a rent-a-cop” and has no authority to issue tickets.
Now, as time has passed, the ticket’s cost has increased to $30.
“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Foster said. He repeatedly said there are no signs on the street showing a time limit or no parking.
At least he didn’t park at What-A-Burger. For years, What-A-Burger has had vehicles towed or booted, and the cost to get your vehicle back can run into hundreds of dollars. I wonder who is doing that now that Bubba is in the big house.
No. 5
Public health/litter rant. Don’t throw your used gloves and masks on the ground or in the parking lot. Put them in the trash. What’s wrong with these people? It’s littering. It’s nasty.
If you can’t act responsibly, then maybe you shouldn’t be out in public. The same thing goes for your nasty cigarette butts.
Used gloves and masks are everywhere. And another thing — why do people who drink Bud Light think the roadside is a recycling bin? The blue aluminum cans are all along the roadside.
I’m taking a deep breath now. Maybe I need a drink. What do you reckon they’re going to “can” over there on Kannapolis Parkway (see Project Press for the Cabarrus EDC)? I hope it’s not Bud Light. I could go for a good Reign energy drink with all those B vitamins. I heard they’re good for your nerves.
Oh, yeah, please fill out your census form.