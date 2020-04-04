I’ve never been quite comfortable with the word, resilience. To me, it means there must have been some pain or loss to recover from to produce a remarkable, resilient result.
I can’t remember a time when I’ve been more professionally impacted than the last few weeks dealing with the impacts of COVID-19. Many of us remember 9/11 and closer to home, the closing of Pillowtex in July, 2003, where 7,650 local friends lost their jobs, and those were heartbreaking and devastating times.
It has been difficult working day-in and day-out trying to help small businesses keep their doors open, helping folks who lost their jobs find unemployment assistance, telling our legislators how desperately their support is needed on financial help for businesses and their employees, or working with businesses to try to figure out ways to pivot their operations to remain open during a time when all you hear and see is COVID-19. And while difficult, it has been our best time. It’s what we’re here for.
The Chamber is here to promote, advocate and support our business community. We can do that through the investments of our members and sponsors, and it is our pleasure to help them in the all best ways we can. But we know there are times and ways we need to help all businesses, not just our members.
To that end, I invite all businesses to join us for a Zoom webinar on Thursday, April 9 at 10 a.m. We will host the Small Business Administration’s Levi Kinnard to discuss the different funding options available through the CARES Act. To register, please visit our website, Cabarrus.biz. There is also an infographic (below) that helps you see the differences between the two major funding programs, Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Please always discuss any of these with your accountant, attorney or banker to determine which would be the best fit for you.
I want to thank Congressman Richard Hudson and his wonderful team for their hard work supporting this relief bill and making sure our Cabarrus voices were heard in its passage.
As I talk to Chamber members, their biggest concern is uncertainty. When will we go back to business as usual? When can we eat out again? When will Opening Day be for our hometown team, The Cannon Ballers, at our beautiful new Atrium Health Ballpark? And for the vanity in me, when will my hair stylist be able to cover my grey roots?
Unfortunately, right now, we don’t have answers. We know it is imperative to the health of our community, state and nation to stay home and practice social distancing. It’s not easy; nothing worth it ever is, but it is so incredibly important right now.
But as a community, let’s work together toward a reopening, when we will celebrate successes and come through this stronger. Look for opportunities to give back through volunteering, donating needed food, items and money so our incredible nonprofits can continue to serve this awesome community. Check on your neighbors and please don’t hoard groceries or supplies. Let’s cheer on and support our amazing healthcare partners, first responders, government teams, retail clerks, pharmacists and stockers and all that are working to get us through this to the day we will rise as a resilient community. As the saying goes, “The comeback is always better than the setback. “
Looking forward to seeing you Opening Day!