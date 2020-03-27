The Piedmont Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon with vendors taking extra precautions.
The market is considered essential and offers fresh vegetables, meats and other products. The vendors who plan to be there are:
Street Fare Farms - Locally grown vegetables and eggs
YOW Farms - Beef
Lucky Fish - Seafood
Curt's Kettle - Kettle corn
Kathryn's Cottage - Cheese spreads and dressings
Fulton Street Bakery - Breads and bakery Items
Queen City Teas - Elderberry and teas
Honeysuckle Hill Bee Farm – Honey
There may be other vendors not listed above.
On Saturday the market will be open with a few changes:
The market has suspended any food sampling
Merchants will offer hand sanitizer in your booth when possible
Merchants will clean payment devices with disinfecting wipes
The Piedmont Farmers Market is on Winecoff School Road, near the intersection of Orphanage Road.