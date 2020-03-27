Tips for a healthy trip to the farmers market

The Piedmont Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon with vendors taking extra precautions.

The market is considered essential and offers fresh vegetables, meats and other products. The vendors who plan to be there are:

Street Fare Farms - Locally grown vegetables and eggs

YOW Farms - Beef

Lucky Fish - Seafood

Curt's Kettle - Kettle corn

Kathryn's Cottage - Cheese spreads and dressings

Fulton Street Bakery - Breads and bakery Items

Queen City Teas - Elderberry and teas

Honeysuckle Hill Bee Farm – Honey

There may be other vendors not listed above.

On Saturday the market will be open with a few changes:

The market has suspended any food sampling

Merchants will offer hand sanitizer in your booth when possible

Merchants will clean payment devices with disinfecting wipes

The Piedmont Farmers Market is on Winecoff School Road, near the intersection of Orphanage Road.

