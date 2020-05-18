Weather Alert

...VERY HEAVY RAINFALL TO PRODUCE FLOODING ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA THROUGH THURSDAY... .ROUND AFTER ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE THROUGH THE WESTERN CAROLINAS TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT. THE HEAVY RAINFALL THAT ALREADY FELL TODAY, SOME 2 TO 3 INCHES IN A FEW PLACES, IS SETTING THE STAGE FOR ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL AND ASSOCIATED FLOODING TO DEVELOP THROUGH AT LEAST MID- WEEK. RAPID RISES WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP ALONG AREA STREAMS AND CREEKS, AND MAIN STEM RIVERS WILL BE STEADILY ON THE RISE AS WELL. FLOODING MAY DEVELOP BY EARLY TUESDAY AND LIKELY WORSEN IN MANY PLACES THROUGH THURSDAY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA AND THE EASTERN UPSTATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA. THIS INCLUDES, IN PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA, CABARRUS, DAVIE, GASTON, IREDELL, MECKLENBURG, AND ROWAN COUNTIES. AND, IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, YORK COUNTY. * THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * SEVERAL WAVES OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL AND EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WILL RESULT IN RAINFALL TOTALS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES IN MANY PIEDMONT LOCATIONS BY THURSDAY MORNING. * RAPID RISES ABOVE BANKFULL ON STREAMS AND CREEKS MAY OCCUR, ALONG WITH THE THREAT OF FLOODED ROADWAYS IN EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS OR POCKETS OF HIGHER RAINFALL RATES. MAIN STEM RIVER FLOODING MAY DEVELOP AS WELL DURING THE MID WEEK PERIOD, AND PERHAPS PERSIST THROUGH LATE WEEK OR LONGER, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE CATAWBA RIVER CHANNEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&