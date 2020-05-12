The Rowan Public Health Command Center would like to share an excellent reminder that face masks protect us all. Probability of spreading the virus dramatically decreases when we wear a mask.
COVID-19 economic relief for businesses and individuals
The North Carolina Governor has announced a relief package that includes almost $1.6 billion in relief measures for critical expenditures related to public health and safety, educational needs, small business assistance, and continuity of state government operations.
As we look forward for Rowan County’s position, a key provision to be aware of is $125 million allocated to the Golden Leaf Foundation for support of the NC Rapid Recovery Loan Program. NC Rapid Recovery is available to NC small businesses and provides loans up to $50,000 with 6 months no payments followed by 48 months of principal and interest payments at a 5.5% rate.
NC Rapid Recovery initially received applications in excess of its original funding before the General Assembly approval of additional funds. The program is still accepting applications and they will be processed on a first come first serve basis. Businesses interested in applying should do so as soon as possible. To learn more and to apply, Visit NC Rapid Recovery’s website ncrapidrecovery.org/
This information is shared through a local partnership dedicated to helping Rowan County’s citizens, work force, and business community. The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Commission, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) have assembled a comprehensive resource and information hub. If you are in need of employment or business assistance, please visit the CVB’s website www.visitsalisburync.com/plan/hospitality-workers-business-resources/