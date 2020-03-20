CONCORD –The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau has compiled and will maintain a list of restaurants in Cabarrus County that are currently providing curbside, delivery and take out service.
Find the complete list at https://www.visitcabarrus.com/blog/curbside-delivery-or-take-out/. Check back frequently for updates and contact specific partners for the most current information before visiting.
“The Cabarrus County CVB is committed to doing all we can to support our community’s restaurants, small businesses and hospitality industry as a whole during this time,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO, Donna Carpenter. “Our team will continue to gather and share other helpful links and resources on VisitCabarrus.com and CabCoCVB.com. If a visitor has any questions, we have a live chat feature on our website and our team is ready and available to answer questions and assist however we can.”