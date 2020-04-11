CORNING, N.Y. — Corning Incorporated Thursday announced a donation of surgical masks to hospitals in North Carolina amid the COVID-19 crisis, to support the urgent needs of frontline medical workers serving communities where Corning operates.
Donations are being delivered this week to hospitals in Concord, Hickory, Wilmington, Winston-Salem and Charlotte. They are part of a larger Corning initiative to donate 150,000 surgical masks to regional hospitals in New York, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Virginia.
“Our global teams have been working to help source essential supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19, while also ensuring the health and safety of our employees. Leveraging our supply chain, we were able to source and donate surgical masks desperately needed to keep frontline medical workers safe,” said Dr. Michael Lappi, Corning chief medical officer.
Facilities receiving donations include Catawba Valley and Frye Regional medical centers in Hickory, New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, and the Atrium Health and Novant Health hospitals in Charlotte.
Amid these efforts, Corning remains focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees and supporting the communities in which the company’s employees live and operate, while serving the needs of its customers.
“Corning is deeply grateful for the healthcare professionals on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in North Carolina,” said Dr. Bernhard Deutsch, vice president and general manager, Corning Optical Fiber and Cable. “We appreciate the opportunity to help meet this critical need in our communities across the state, as we support the health and safety of our employees, and those who care for them.”
Corning’s North Carolina operations include optical fiber manufacturing facilities in Wilmington and Concord, cable manufacturing facilities in Hickory, Newton and Winston-Salem, and the global headquarters of its Optical Communications business in Charlotte.