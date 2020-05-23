According to the U.S. Travel Association, travel-related job losses represent 38 percent of all job loss through April. Since the beginning of March, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in over $157 billion in cumulative losses for the U.S. travel economy. As a destination that greatly benefits from the power of travel, Cabarrus County is part of these staggering statistics.
Each year, Visit NC shares the economic contribution of tourism from the previous year in all 100 counties. In 2018, tourism in Cabarrus generated $34.83 million in state and local tax revenue, representing a tax savings of $493 per household. Tourism stimulates the local economy and will be critical to recovery — when the time is right.
As Cabarrus County’s official destination marketing organization, we continue to monitor industry research and are collaborating with partners to plan for recovery. Though some restrictions are easing, we know visitors are not ready to travel, and communities are not ready to welcome guests. As we keep an eye on shifts in those sentiments, we’re committed to helping Cabarrus County move forward with confidence by providing resources, from informing hospitality partners about initiatives like Count on Me NC to communicating with visitors about when and how our area will safely reopen. Along with important updates, we’re also sharing inspirational photos, virtual live events like last week’s Haulers on Union, and ideas for future trips to keep travelers engaged.
In Cabarrus County, May means motor sports. While we can’t gather to enjoy traditions this year, we are excited to honor our military heroes and see racing return to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend. May is also a time when the country unites to recognize National Travel & Tourism Week. Though that week has passed, we encourage everyone to continue celebrating the spirit of travel by supporting local restaurants, farmers and small businesses, sharing positive reviews, and donating to local and statewide causes.
We’re in this together. For Cabarrus County, this was true before the pandemic and will remain true after travel resumes. From fans and families to business travelers and those just making a pit stop, we look forward to welcoming every visitor back, helping the local economy recover and enjoying our community together again soon.