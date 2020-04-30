The Carolina Mall in Concord is preparing to reopen its doors in the midst of COVID-19.
A Facebook post Thursday, April 30, stated that the mall was open for stores to reopen or for stores to plan for reopening. Information on which stores will begin to reopen and when has not yet been released.
Some of the restaurants at Carolina Mall remained open for delivery and carryout business.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order is set to expire May 8, if the state is able to hit necessary criteria for entering Phase 1.
Phase 1 allows residents to travel for reasons not currently defined as essential. Residents would then be able to go to clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, houseware stores and other retailers.
Stores will have to maintain social distancing for customers and employees and use cleaning and hygiene protocols to keep stores disinfected.
For the state to enter Phase 1, it must see a leveling or decrease in lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, positive tests, hospitalizations and COVID-like illnesses.
The dates and times that stores will reopen at the mall will be posted on the mall’s Facebook page.
There are published reports that Concord Mills Mall owner, Simon Properties, is preparing for a reopening of 49 malls, including Concord Mills and SouthPark in Charlotte.