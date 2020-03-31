As American COVID-19 cases rise, so does the demand for medical supplies.
Small businesses are switching up their models in a fight to survive during the coronavirus crisis — some in unexpected ways.
Companies throughout the U.S. are pivoting to make hand sanitizers, masks or other critical medical supplies that are in severe shortage due to the escalating coronavirus outbreak. In Cabarrus County, there are a few companies that have already shifted to meet the needs of today's demands during this crisis.
Hydromer, Inc., which moved its operations from New Jersey to Concord last summer, immediately became engaged in the fight against COVID-19 by scaling up manufacturing of its various hand sanitizers. According to Yahoo! Finance, Hydromer announced that they are commercializing a variety of sanitizer solutions, including a U.S. FDA & World Health Organization-mandated "alcohol-based" sanitizer, which is widely needed across the entire spectrum of healthcare, safety, first response and many other critical functions (Source: finance.yahoo.com).
Hydromer is working with private and public sector entities, including various state and local government organizations to supply first responders and essential workers with much needed sanitizing products.
Other local companies that are pivoting, includes:
Technicon Acoustics (Concord), a maker of acoustic insulation for loud machinery and equipment, has shifted to making surgical masks.
Hem Mills (Concord), a textile mill manufacturing hemp, is making supplies for surgical masks and hospital gowns.
NASCAR R&D Center (Concord) is working with local medical providers to 3D print face shields.
Hope's Bridal Shop (Kannapolis) is making custom masks for healthcare providers.
If your local company has pivoted to support the demand for medical supplies and would like for us to share your story, send us an email at svarner@cabarrus.biz.