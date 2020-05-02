Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery has moved into its new building located at 3892 NC Hwy 73E on the corner of Highway 73 and Cold Springs Road in Concord.
The fruits of a 2-year-long project were finally realized in early April when the owner and staff moved into the new state-of-the-art 5,000-square-foot facility which features three visitation and memorial service rooms as well as private consultation and meeting rooms for families and individuals to comfortably make arrangements.
The building also incorporates a spacious kitchen and dining area for those who wish to host a luncheon, dinner, or other gathering before or after a service or visitation.
The exterior of the building features a Craftsman style, and both the interior and exterior were deliberately designed with a non-pretentious, comfortable look and feel in mind. Inside, clients and guests will experience a soothing color palette along with comfortable furniture and decor all designed to break from the time-worn, traditional funeral home look.
“This new building is all about offering our community options at an affordable cost” says Dan Sullivan, owner of Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery. “Final arrangements can be as simple or elaborate as our clients wish. And best of all, we can provide end-to-end servicing right here. From cremations to traditional funerals to burials here on our beautiful 30-acre grounds, we truly offer simplicity and one-stop-shopping for all end of life planning and needs.”
A grand opening will be announced in the near future when it’s once again safe for public gatherings. In the meantime, Sullivan invites members of the community to swing by (following safe practices) and take a look at the new building and the new landscaping—248 trees, shrubs, and plants to be exact.