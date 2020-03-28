KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus County isn’t immune to the number of skyrocketing state-wide unemployment claims filed last week to the state’s Division of Employment Security due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Although the DES has not yet released unemployment claims by county in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper didn’t mince words when explaining the current economic situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of families are taking it on the chin, and they are hurting right now,” said Cooper in a press conference earlier this week. Cooper also informed the media that a total of 110,000 North Carolina residents had filed.
While unemployed workers grapple with the technical issues experienced when filing for unemployment on the state’s Division of Employment Security website, phone calls to the Raleigh-based unemployment office go unanswered due to lack of staff.
In a review conducted by the Independent-Tribune last week, numerous phone calls to DES failed to be answered due to overwhelming call volumes. According to published reports, DES is scrambling to add additional staff to handle the unprecedented amount of calls.
“We are working as quickly as possible to assist customers. This is an unprecedented event and we are all hands on deck here,” said Larry Parker, the government and public relations manager for the Division of Employment Security in published reports.
Parker said his agency was staffed for only 3,000 claims a week. The agency reported receiving 195,661 March 16-26. At the peak of the Great Recession, the office handled 100,000 claims a month.
Parker said the agency’s call center is flooded by queries checking the status of claims and benefits, preventing the staff from helping people. Agency officials are finishing plans to move to a cloud-based call center to handle more calls. He didn’t say how soon those changes will take effect.
Barbi Jones, executive director at the Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce said the impact to the county’s hospitality industry has been noticeable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said small business owners she’s spoken with are concerned mostly with the uncertainty that surrounds COVID-19. But even amid it all, Jones tipped her hat to the resilience of small business owners throughout the county for doing all they can to remain business as usual.
“Since this is unprecedented, (small business owners) are all worried about current and long-term impacts,” said Jones. “Obviously, our hospitality businesses have been the hardest hit, but with changing protocols, more businesses are having to close to prevent spread of COVID-19. I love and appreciate the resiliency of this community, and I know that by working together with our local, state and federal officials, we’ll get the building blocks together to help our small businesses come back.”
Jones also said she is impressed with small business owners in the county to be able to shift their business model to remain financially afloat during these uncertain times. She also said that the proposed federal stimulus package will give small business owners an additional boost to relive economic loss.
“Some (small business owners) have been very creative in their ways of pivoting their services,” said Jones, who has been leading the county’s chamber of commerce since 2016.
“Many of our restaurants are offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery options. Some of our caterers have gone to preparing pickup family meals for those who don’t want to cook. We are hopeful the federal stimulus relief bills that have been championed by Rep. Richard Hudson and many others will infuse income quickly through loans and grants to help our businesses and community get back to normal.”
Jones also said Cabarrus Animal Hospital has been providing its staff free lunch this week and having the lunch catered by local caterers in the county.
“(Cabarus Animal Hospital) have been posting on Facebook #FeedItForward to promote local businesses,” said Jones.
Jones also applauded the efforts of ZMax Dragway and Charlotte Motor Speedway in face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Charlotte Motor Speedway and the travel and tourism industry are huge economic drivers for Cabarrus County,” said Jones “I am sure it is extremely tough to reschedule events, considering all those impacted, but I applaud the decisions they have made in an effort to flatten the curve of the virus and keep their fans and staff safe at this time. They are incredible community champions who give back in so many ways, including partnering with Atrium Health to use ZMax parking lot as a COVID-19 drive-up testing center.”
As the nation’s economy has come to a screeching halt in the past few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Labor Department reported that an alarming 3.28 million American workers filed initial unemployment claims ending March 21, the highest number of claims since the Great Depression.
"This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series," said Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia in a prepared statement on Thursday. “This large increase in unemployment claims was not unexpected, and results from the recognition by Americans across the country that we have had to temporarily halt certain activities in order to defeat the coronavirus.”
According to statistics released by the Labor Department, North Carolina had a total of 3,533 new unemployment claims week ending March 14. That number ballooned to 93,587 by week ending March 21.
Grocery staples such as breakfast cereal, canned vegetables, flour, bread, toilet paper, and fresh poultry and meat remain scarce throughout several stores in Concord and Kannapolis. Over the past week, the Independent Tribune has seen shortages in supplies at Walmart in Kannapolis, Aldi in Kannapolis, Harris Teeter in Concord at Davidson Corner (Route 29) and Aldi (Route 29).
To aid in correcting shortages, Walmart, Aldi and Harris Teeter have also announced seasonal hiring for stores in the county and surrounding areas.