CHRISTENBURY CORNERS – Blaze Pizza prioritizes the health and safety of its guests and team members. As communities continue to feel the increased impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and given that the annual Pi Day event draws large crowds of pizza lovers to Blaze restaurants, the company has announced the cancelation of its in-store Pi Day celebration scheduled for Saturday, March 14.
The annual promotion usually has pizza customers lined up out the door at the Christenbury Corners location of Blaze in Concord.
In place of the in-store promotion, all app users will receive the $3.14 pizza reward in their app starting Monday, March 16, redeemable through the end of the year at their convenience. Guests should make sure to download the Blaze Pizza app by 11:59pm PST on Sunday, March 15 in order to automatically receive the new Pi Day reward.
“We continue to be hyper-focused on delivering a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests and team members,” said Mandy Shaw, Blaze Pizza’s CEO. “Our restaurants remain open, and we look forward to serving guests their favorite pizza, whether they choose to dine in, or opt for delivery.”